City responds to concerns about horse racing at Frontier Park

Dec. 6—CHEYENNE — The city of Cheyenne responded on Wednesday to many of the public's concerns about the proposed horse racing track at Frontier Park.

"We realize that residents who live near Frontier Park are concerned about the impact horse racing could have on their quality of life," Mayor Patrick Collins said in a news release. "The City is limited in what it can do, but we are working to ensure that CFD and the vendor minimize any negative effects to nearby neighborhoods."

Residents of the residential areas surrounding the park have expressed concerns about traffic, pollution and safety that would be impacted by the racetrack. The city responded with four main areas it would like to have addressed by Accel Entertainment, the company that would build the track, and Cheyenne Frontier Days, which is leasing the land to Accel:

1. Work with the city's traffic engineer to mitigate any traffic issues.

2. Public address systems be designed in a way to mitigate noise pollution, and may require no nighttime racing take place.

3. Accel provide a plan of how they will deal with waste and pests, including flying insects.

4. Accel provide a security plan approved by the city's police chief.

Larry Wolfe is a resident of the nearby neighborhood who has been active in community awareness and education on the possible development. He said the city's news release is a step in the right direction, but still leaves some questions unanswered.

"We're pleased that the mayor has identified those four issues, because we certainly agree that those are some of the critical issues," Wolfe said. "The question for the community, and for the neighborhood, is 'How are they going to implement this request that the company and CFD address these issues?'"

Accel and CFD are not required by law to fulfill any of these requests. However, it is likely they will, as they recently submitted a letter to the county commissioners saying they intend to address the concerns of the public before moving forward with project approval.

Wolfe said community opinion ranges. Some refuse to even consider allowing this development at Frontier Park, while others want to make sure the project goes forward on specific terms, if it must. They are continuing to meet to discuss the issue, and may be hosting their own public meeting on the issue in the near future, Wolfe said.

The city's news release also addressed some of the false surveys that have been circulating in the community and spreading misinformation on the development. These text messages and surveys have been leaving the public concerned with issues of eminent domain and increased taxes.

"The City is not considering eminent domain proceedings related to this proposal, and the City is not proposing new taxes or tax incentives to pay for or promote horse racing in Cheyenne," Wednesday's news release said.

Accel still needs approval from the Laramie County Board of County Commissioners and the Wyoming Gaming Commission before beginning development at Frontier Park. They anticipate beginning races in 2024, if those approvals come through.

Accel and CFD asked to have the application to the county commissioners placed on hold while they answer the questions from local residents. It's unclear when the process will be restarted.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.