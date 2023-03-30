City responds to lawsuit ruling

Mar. 30—DANVILLE — In response to a court ruling regarding a lawsuit filed by a former city employee whose position was eliminated and she was terminated in November 2020, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. says he was pleased with the ruling, saying the judge granted "95 percent" of the city's summary judgment motion.

Lucinda "Cindy" Parson's lawsuit claims she was suspended and terminated for unlawful discriminatory and retaliatory reasons. She'd worked for the city for 30 years, with her last title being Superintendent of Recreation and Park Maintenance.

"All of her claims of discrimination were dismissed — gender, age, sexual orientation, and race," according to Williams.

Parson's claims against Williams and city employees Sandra Finch and Carl Carpenter, including claims for punitive damages, were dismissed, too, Williams said. Her claim for retaliation as to the elimination of her position was dismissed.

"The only remaining claim is whether the city retaliated against her by suspending her for 10 days due to her participation into the investigation of (a part-time pool employee's) claims of discrimination and retaliation by Parson. Ironically, since the arbitration hearing resulting in a decision in her favor on that claim, she already received back-pay for the 10-day suspension. Thus, any trial on the remaining claim will only be on whether she is entitled to 'emotional distress' damages for the suspension. Whether she gets any attorney fees would be decided by the judge, not a jury. She cannot seek any lost wages or punitive damages," Williams said.

The jury trial regarding Parson's suspension is not scheduled, but could take place later this year, according to Parson's attorney Jeffrey Kulwin.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois in Urbana.