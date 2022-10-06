City of Rochester to pay $12M following death of Daniel Prude in police custody

The family of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after he was restrained by police officers in Rochester, N.Y., will receive $12 million in a settlement with the city, according to a new court filing.

After months of mediated negotiations, the parties agreed to allocate half of the $12 million as compensation for Prude’s pain and suffering and another half as compensation for his children’s financial losses resulting from their father’s death, according to a Thursday order from a U.S. District Court judge for the Western District of New York.

Prude’s children alleged in the wrongful death lawsuit, which was first filed in 2020, that Rochester police used unlawful force to restrain him during a “mental health” arrest, and that the officers’ actions led to his death.

Prude, who was experiencing a mental health crisis when police arrived, died by asphyxiation a week after officers put a hood over his head and pressed his face into pavement to restrain him.

A medical examiner later determined the Prude’s death was a homicide, according to court documents.

The lawsuit also accused the police department of a “cover up” and a “refusal to discipline” the involved officers. News of Prude’s death sparked protests over police brutality and racism in arrests.

The settlement means the lawsuit will be dismissed with no admission of liability, and with the right to appeal waived. Minus attorney fees, the settlement money will go to Prude’s five children.

The Hill has reached out to the Rochester Police Department and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans’s (D) office for comment.

