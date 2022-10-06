City of Rochester to pay $12m settlement over death of Daniel Prude during police restraint
The city of Rochester in upstate New York has agreed to pay $12m to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in police custody in 2020.
Mr Prude died after officers held him to down until he was no longer breathing after they found him running down the streets naked in the snow, according to the Associated Press.
The settlement was greenlit by a federal judge, a court document filed on Thursday reveals.
