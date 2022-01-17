🌱 City Rules Allow Teen to Receive Vaccine + Temple Goes Virtual

Get on up, Philadelphia! Let's get you started this Tuesday with everything you need to know going on around town today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 38 Low: 28.

Rent this space!

Are you a local business owner or marketer in Philadelphia? We want to start connecting local businesses with our amazing readers. Click here to learn how it works.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Philadelphia:

Nicholas Montero, high school junior travels to Philadelphia to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Due to his parents opposition of the COVID-19 vaccinations, they refused to let him get the shots. In an act of defiance, Montero traveled to Philadelphia, where a city wide regulation permits children over the age of 11 to be vaccinated without parental consent. Because of this rule, Montero was able to receive a vaccine that he may not have gotten otherwise. (WHYY) After being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia this Monday, a 16 year old boy is making a recovery. Police were called to the scene at around 9:41 AM this Monday. After being shot seven times – three times in the right leg, twice in the left leg, and once in each shoulder, the boy was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition.Police are still investigating, and currently no arrests have been made. (FOX 29 Philadelphia) Temple University is postponing in-person classes on campus for the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester due to rising COVID-19 cases and he Omicron Variant. Though this change is not permanent, many students are struggling with Temple’s decision because they miss in-person activities or find that taking classes on campus is more rewarding than on Zoom. The university will remain virtual for another week, but is planning to return to in-person classes and activities again. (Temple News)

Today in Philadelphia:



Philly Sings Philly at World Cafe Live (8:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Looking to try out a new local restaurant? Philadelphia Magazine shares their "Hall of Fame" restaurants that have proven to be consistently at the top of their game and still continue to raise the bar. (Philadelphia magazine)

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Philadelphia Museum of Art shares a piece entitled “Your Choice” by artist Emma Amos, depicting Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X alongside one another. (Instagram)

Philadelphia was selected by Travel + Leisure as one of the 11 "Must-see Pieces of Public Art Around the World". Installations such as the "Love" sculpture and Rocky statue outside of the Philadelphia Art Museum were noted along with various murals in the city. (Travel and Leisure)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Online Classes That’ll Keep You from Reaching for the Remote (January 18)

DanceForJay#endALS (January 22)

Add your event

Gigs & services:

Job listings:

Steady Part/Full Time Housekeeper Needed For Villanova, PA Family (Details)

Add your job listing

Other classifieds:

Large Office for rent on Walnut Street nr Rittenhouse Square (Details)

Add your classified

Loving the Philadelphia Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today! I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow with another update.

— Dan Casarella

About me: Dan Casarella is a writer, podcast producer, and small business development specialist who formerly worked in late-night television. He’s produced many talk segments, including with President Joe Biden, Kobe Bryant, and Chadwick Boseman. Dan studied Media Studies and Production at Temple University. He also enjoys running, painting, and the highs and lows of Philadelphia’s sports teams.

This article originally appeared on the Philadelphia Patch