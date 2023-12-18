City of Russell officials receive KLC training awards

Dec. 18—LEXINGTON — The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented Russell City Treasurer Jennifer Sizemore and Councilmember Vincenzo Fressola each with a Level I Achievement in City Governance award.

KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.

"KLC is committed to helping local leaders continuously learn and grow," KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney said. "These awards, achieved through the KLC City Officials Training Center program, are a testament to the fact that our city officials are dedicated to ongoing education and a greater level of community service."

The Level I Achievement in City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 29 hours of approved training with one additional hour of ethics training.