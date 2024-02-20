City of Sacramento is hiring. These open positions pay between $43,000 and $186,000 a year

Are you looking for job opportunities with the city of Sacramento?

The city is looking for workers to fill multiple positions across a variety of departments, including accounting, animal care and community service.

According to the city website, employee “benefits include employee orientations, insurance enrollment and changes, flexible spending accounts, deferred compensation and retirement transition.”

Sift through some of the open job positions on the city’s website. As of Friday, these positions are currently available:

Curator of Education | Permanent, full-time

Department: Convention and Cultural Services

Salary: $104,066 to $136,543 annually

The curator of education is responsible for creating, developing and assessing interpretive and educational programs at the Crocker Art Museum. The position will also be accountable for crafting an annual plan to enhance programs for students, adults, educators and families; introducing new products; and overseeing resources.

This position is eligible for remote work with a supervisor’s approval, according to the city website. However, the applicant must live within the Sacramento region to quickly report to Sacramento-based worksites when given short notice.

The application period closes on Feb. 29.

Account Clerk II | Permanent, full-time

Department: Police Department

Salary: $43,701 to $61,492 annually

The account clerk II is responsible for handling accounting clerical tasks, including maintaining financial and statistical records for the Sacramento Police Department.

This position will require a successfully passed “thorough background investigation,” according to the city website.

The application period closes on Feb. 21.

Animal Care Technician | Permanent, full-time

Department: Community Development

Salary: $43,280 to $60,899 annually

The animal care technician is responsible for processing animal intakes and outtakes, providing care, evaluating behavior, signing off and and performing euthanasia, training volunteers and offering adoption counseling.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Dispatcher II | Permanent, full-time

Department: Police Department

Salary: $71,135 to $86,465 annually

The dispatcher II is responsible for receiving incoming calls and dispatching police units as necessary. The role is also required to perform a variety of general support duties, including writing daily progress reports when training others and testing equipment.

This position will require a successfully passed “thorough background investigation,” according to the city website.

The application period closes on Feb. 29.

Equipment Mechanic I | Permanent, full-time

Department: Public Works

Salary: $58,452 to $82,248 annually

The equipment mechanic I requires a skilled expertise to carry out mechanical repair and maintenance tasks for gasoline and diesel-driven equipment.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Events Services Supervisor | Permanent, full-time

Department: Convention and Cultural Services

Salary: $81,353 to $106,742 annually

The events services supervisor is responsible for managing box office operations and event ticketing for the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium and the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center.

This position is eligible for remote work with a supervisor’s approval, according to the city website. However, the applicant must live within the Sacramento region to quickly report to Sacramento-based worksites when given short notice.

The application period closes on March 4.

Governmental Affairs Manager | Permanent, full-time

Department: Police Department

Salary: $118,644 to $186,864 annually

The governmental affairs manager is responsible for planning, organizing, and directing activities of the Sacramento Police Department’s Office of Internal Compliance, including monitoring affairs and ensuring compliance with laws, regulations and police reform efforts.

This position will require a successfully passed “thorough background investigation,” according to the city website.

The application period closes on Feb. 21.

Park Safety Ranger Assistant | Permanent, full-time

Department: Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment

Salary: $54,910 to $77,265 annually

The park safety ranger assistant involves aiding City of Sacramento Park Safety Rangers in various tasks, including posting park permits, visitor services, wildlife protection, safety enforcement, pollution control and public relations.

The application period closes on Feb. 23.

Parking Enforcement Officer | Permanent, full-time and limited-term, part-time

Department: Public Works

Salary: $44,638 to $62,810 annually

The parking enforcement officer position involves a combination of office, investigative and field work to enforce parking-related codes, laws and regulations. Some responsibilities include issuing parking citations, responding to complaints and addressing inquiries.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Personnel Analyst | Permanent, full-time

Department: Human Resources

Salary: $77,197 to $101,289 annually





The personnel analyst is responsible for managing city recruitments, conducting compensation studies, performing job analysis, developing recruitment examinations and responding to appeals before the Civil Service Board.

This position is eligible for remote work with a supervisor’s approval, according to the city website. However, the applicant must live in California to quickly report to Sacramento-based worksites when given short notice.

The application is open until the position is filled.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.