City Of Sacramento Settles With Parents Of Stephon Clark, Unarmed Black Man Killed By Police

The City of Sacramento has reached a $1.7 million settlement with the parents of Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by police in 2018 as he was running into his grandmother’s backyard.

“Under the terms of the agreement, the City’s insurer will pay Mr. Clark’s parents $1.7 million,” officials announced in a press release on Friday. “The Clark family has agreed this settlement brings an end to the legal action. A 2019 settlement provided $2.4 million for Mr. Clark’s two children, and a later court ruling left his parents as the sole remaining plaintiffs.”

Mayor Darrell Steinberg said “Clark’s death was a tragedy that bought pain and sorrow to his family and to our entire city.”

“Everyone wishes this heartbreaking event had not occurred,” the mayor said in a statement. “A family lost a son, a grandson, a brother, and a father.”

Officials said Clark was killed during a foot chase in the Meadowview neighborhood. after officers believed he was approaching them with a gun.

“It was later determined Mr. Clark had been holding a cell phone rather than a gun,” the city stated. “Subsequent investigations by City, County, State and Federal agencies each found that the officers’ actions were within both State law and the policies of the Police Department.”

According to Fox 40, Clark’s brother Stevante Clark also spoke up at a press conference on Friday, saying the settlement isn’t enough. Stevante said the officers who shot and killed his brother should be “held accountable” and “prove their innocence in court.”

“The facts are Stephon Clark should be alive today,” Stevante told reporters. “The facts are Stephon Clark should be with his kids today.”

As Blavity previously reported, the fatal shooting happened after police responded to a call about a man breaking into a car. When officers arrived at the scene, they identified Clark as the suspect and shot him as he ran into his grandmother’s backyard.