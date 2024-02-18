City of Salem asks for residents' ideas on River Road Park upgrades

Kids play in the splash pad at River Road Park. The tennis courts at the park are due for improvements, and park upgrades are planned for locations throughout the city using funds from the $30-million infrastructure bond passed by voters in 2022.

Salem is looking to hear residents' ideas on improvements planned for River Road Park.

The city is proposing new court resurfacing, retaining tennis court programming with pickleball striping, court lighting upgrades, and new tennis posts, nets and anchor straps.

Those with ideas on improvements are encouraged to take a short survey at www.form/cityofsalem.net/s3/River-Road-Sport-Courts-Survey by Feb. 29.

"Your responses to the survey will play a pivotal role in guiding the City of Salem’s efforts to improve the tennis courts in the park," city officials said. "Your voice matters. Join us in shaping the future of River Road Park by sharing your thoughts today."

River Road Park is a 16.1-acre park, located at 3045 River Road North alongside the Willamette River.

It includes walking paths, a river overlook, a large playground, two soccer fields, two tennis courts with pickleball lines, three basketball hoops for full-court and half-court play, a spray fountain, a reservable picnic shelter and restrooms.

Email the city of Salem Park Planning department or call 503-588-6211 for questions.

