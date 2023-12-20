City of Salina website set to be the official city 'newspaper' for public notices

The City of Salina is moving more into the digital age after it decided to use its own website to publish notices beginning with the new year.

This move comes after the city commission Monday adopted a resolution to designate the city's website as the official city "newspaper."

While the change in official newspapers begins Jan. 1, the city has already taken steps to have notices also published on its website, which was updated in August, in anticipation of this move and to make sure that the notice function on the site was working properly.

Public notices and legal publications are shown on the City of Salina's website. The website will be the official city newspaper for the purposes of publications beginning in 2024.

"Back in August, the city commission approved a charter ordinance which allowed the city to charter out (of state statutes requiring print publication of most notices)," said Shawn Henessee, assistant city manager.

Henessee said that after a 60-day period for protesting that charter ordinance had lapsed, Salina was now able to make the change to going on its website for notice publication.

One of the main reasons for moving publication of notices online is about the city saving money. According to Henessee, the city paid the Salina Journal, which was designated the official city newspaper until this resolution passed, $37,258 in 2023, $42,000 in 2022 and $53,600 in 2021 to publish notices.

In addition to moving most notices to the city's website, the commission also made a decision on what to do with other notices which the state requires to have published in a "newspaper of general circulation."

Two options for these specific notices were given to the commission, continuing to publish them in the Journal, or to move publication to Salina 311, a twice-weekly newspaper in Salina.

According to Henessee, the Journal's cost was $14.38 per inch as of Aug. 1 and Salina 311's cost is $6 per inch.

Commissioner Bill Longbine said he has been pleased with the city website's public notification process has gone during the trial period and would be in favor of only using the site moving forward.

The resolution voted on by the commission included having Salina 311 be where notices would be published as required in a "newspaper of general circulation."

While changing the official Salina city newspaper to the city's website was met with universal approval by all five commissioners, Karl Ryan ended up voting no on the resolution, saying he preferred keeping the Salina Journal as the general circulation option.

In the end, the commission voted 4-1 in favor of making the city's website the official Salina city newspaper and designating Salina 311 as the alternative newspaper for publications that go in a newspaper of general circulation.

Other Salina City Commission business

The commission meeting Monday also included the following:

The recognition of the retirement of city fire inspector Jeff Daily.

Approving an ordinance, on second reading, to add group day car homes in an unoccupied dwelling as an allowed use for residential most residential zones.

Approving an ordinance, on second reading, to amend Chapter 2 of the Salina Code pertaining to administration by amending and repealing Article XII, Public Improvement Procedures.

Authorizing the execution of a special warranty deed to the Salina Community Theatre Association to expand the theater facility into Founders Park.

Approving the annexation of 41.92 acres of land into the city for the Salina Destination Development apartments.

Approving an amendment to a city ordinance on allowing the city to determine when public sidewalks must be installed in subdivisions.

Accepting an offered right-of-way and easement dedication from South Ohio Land, LLC for land located on the west side of South Ohio Street south of Schilling Road.

Authorizing the execution of transferee agreements with both The Hive Salina and Spa, and 125 North Santa Fe LLC and Salina2020 Inc.

