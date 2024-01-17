City of San Diego to begin road work this week in these neighborhoods
SAN DIEGO — Road work begins this week in several San Diego neighborhoods.
The City of San Diego announced Tuesday they are gearing up to repair and resurface roads starting this week in Clairemont Mesa, Mission Hills, Pacific Beach, Point Loma and Bay Park.
The latest work part of the Slurry Seal Project will be completed during the month of January, weather permitting.
The first street to be slurry sealed as part of the project will be University Avenue from First Avenue to Fifth Avenue. Then, the resurfaced roadway will be striped with a separated Class IV Cycle Track in the following weeks.
Road work is planned for the following streets:
University Avenue
Randolph Street
Plumosa Way
Sierra Vista
W Montecito Way
Fort Stockton Drive
Temecula Street
Mentone Street
Valeta Street
West Arbor Drive
Fort Stockton Drive
Loma Pass
Sheridan Avenue
Rialto Street
Clovis Street
Camulos Street
Montalvo Street
Soto Street
Alameda Drive
Aloha Place
Whitman Street
Guizot Street
Bay Summit Place
Edison Street
Penrose Street
Jellett Street
Tokalon Street
Cowley Way
Deerpark Drive
September Street
Dawes Street
Olney Street
Illion Street
Gesner Street
Field Street
Field Court
Grandview Street
Slurry seal is used to prevent street deterioration and reduces costs. According to the city, streets are selected for resurfacing through a pavement management system, then assigned a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) score based on the pavement’s condition.
The City of San Diego has an interactive StreetsSD map where you can view past, current and future street paving near you.
