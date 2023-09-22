City Schools holds vaccine clinics at district office
Baltimore City Public Schools leaders remain on a mission to vaccinate thousands of students. This is the first year that administrators opened district headquarters to offer shots. Some might say the North Avenue administration building is the most unlikely place to have students vaccinated, but the district said it's all about making the clinics convenient for families. A clinic based at the district's administration building helped to cut the number of out-of-compliance students from almost 4,000 at the start of the school year to fewer than 1,300.