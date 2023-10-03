City secures hotels for victims of Monday home explosion

City officials are providing housing to victims of an explosion Monday that destroyed several homes in Detroit's northwest side.

The explosion of a home on Sussex Street near Florence Street damaged eight homes, leading to one injury. Detroit's Housing and Revitalization department secured hotel rooms for four households that were affected by the explosion, said David Bell, director of the buildings, safety engineering and environmental departments (BSEED). The city is paying for the hotel rooms using more than $2,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money.

"They’ve secured it until next Monday," Bell said. "We believe it won't be needed past Monday but if the situation calls for it, we’ll do what we need to do."

The city will work with homeowners and contractors to ensure the properties are repaired. The public works and construction and demolition departments are cleaning up debris in surrounding properties.

The Detroit Fire Department could not be immediately reached.

DTE Energy said in a statement that an open fuel line led to the incident, and that crews are working with local and federal authorities as they investigate the explosion.

"The investigation confirmed that all DTE equipment was working as expected – without gas leaks. The investigation also confirmed that the incident was a result of at least one open fuel line on resident-owned equipment inside the home," according to a statement.

DTE encourages residents to call 911, then call DTE at 800-947-5000, or their natural gas provider, if they smell or suspect a gas leak, and to leave the area.

The health department also conducted wellness checks and provided care packages with diapers, clothes and other necessities.

"Any time there's a tragic event like this, the city is going to bring together all the needed departments that’s going to wrap around citizens to minimize their stress," Bell said.

