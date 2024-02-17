City seeking feedback from community on design of Truxel Bridge

(FOX40.COM) — After hosting a community workshop to gather early input on various elements of the Truxel Bridge earlier this year, the city of Sacramento is now seeking feedback from its residents on the bridge’s design.

Through an online community questionnaire, which will be available until Feb. 26, those in Sacramento will be able to provide their thoughts on design elements for the Truxel Bridge.

According to the city, the plan for the Truxel Bridge is to create a more direct connection for those walking, biking, taking transit, or driving between northern Sacramento communities and Sacramento’s urban core.

“It will also provide better access, improve air quality, improve job opportunities, enhance economic development, and improve emergency response times,” reads an excerpt from the city’s questionnaire.

Fedolia Harris, the principal planner with the Department of Public Works, said, “The goal of the community outreach process is to engage residents who regularly cross the Lower American River to better understand the community’s travel patterns, needs, and concerns to maximize the user experience on the future bridge.”

The first phase of the project included a Jan. 10 community workshop hosted by the city at Read Academy. According to the city, over 60 community members attended the discussion.

The next phase of the project has been funded by a Caltrans grant that was received by the city through a partnership with the Sacramento Area Council of Governments and funds from the Sacramento Regional Transit District.

Those interested in learning more about the bridge can find more information in this video.

