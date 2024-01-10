City seeking input on Ellis Lake at community meeting

Jan. 9—The city of Marysville is hosting a community meeting Saturday to get feedback on its Ellis Lake Master Plan, an effort to improve the areas in and around the landmark.

The meeting, which is slated to take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, will take place at the Elks Lodge, located at 920 D St. in Marysville. There will be a short presentation at the start of the event with an "open house style meeting" afterward.

In its ongoing effort to improve Ellis Lake and the green space that surrounds it, the Marysville City Council in September 2023 unanimously approved a consulting agreement that allowed the city to get a better idea of what can and can't be done with regards to future improvements — both in and out of the lake. Specifically, the council approved an agreement with MHM Incorporated in an amount not to exceed $28,732 to perform a topographic survey and bathymetric survey of Ellis Lake.

The city said all of the information collected by the surveys would not only better allow improvements to be made to the space around the lake, but also any design work associated with improving its water quality, the Appeal previously reported.

Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad previously said a "major goal" of the topographic survey was to allow the city to properly pursue the widening of the walking space around it. Currently, there is just enough space for one person to comfortably walk, but not for couples or families that want to walk side-by-side. One of the proposed changes for Ellis Lake is the widening of the sidewalk to 6 feet to not only allow more varied pedestrian use but also for bicycle and other recreational uses.

The council and the city have expressed publicly several times their desire to see Ellis Lake revitalized, including it in future plans not only for development and economic opportunities on properties around and near the lake, but also for potential financial benefits related to the lake itself — through events and recreational activities.

In August 2023, the Marysville City Council unanimously approved a consulting agreement to develop an Ellis Lake Master Plan — a plan that will allow the city to not only have a vision for the future of the green space surrounding the lake but also create an opportunity for grant funding that would be needed to achieve the goals of the city and council. On Aug. 15, 2023, the council approved a $29,780 consulting agreement with Roach & Campbell Landscape Architects to develop that plan for the future of that space, the Appeal previously reported.

"The city desires to improve amenities at Ellis Lake in order to develop a regional recreation and tourism venue, provide residents with high quality outdoor recreation activities and promote development/redevelopment in the area," a city staff report previously said. "Staff recommends development of a master plan for the lake green space that will provide a conceptual layout and identify features and amenities that would support recreational and economic activity in the surrounding area."

The city previously said the plan should "conceptually convey the locations, styles, sizes, and approximate quantities for numerous proposed elements" for the green space around the lake.

In September 2023, the city proposed several elements that it was considering in order to improve the areas around the lake. They included a wider sidewalk for bicyclists and pedestrians, playgrounds and tot lots, a small stage with lighting for night use, and various other recreational opportunities.

In October 2023, Marysville was awarded a $2.9 million Clean California grant for Ellis Lake enhancements that will seek to add new recreational features, renovate the walking path around the lake, and add amenities to beautify Ellis Lake Park, according to Caltrans.

"Every day we hear from residents who complain about the condition of Ellis Lake. City council and city staff have made fixing up the lake one of their top priorities," Marysville Community Development Director Dan Flores told the Appeal in October 2023. "Just in the last several weeks the city has engaged experts to advise us on how to improve the water quality in the lake as well as the surrounding landscaping. This grant will be a catalyst in executing some of the plans being developed. I'm looking forward to the day in the not too distant future when residents of Marysville can speak with pride about their lake. That day is not far off. The commitment to positive momentum and outcomes in Marysville is incredible."

Schaad stressed during that August 2023 meeting that the list of proposed additions to the green space of the lake are only options that could be considered and no final decisions have been made. Saturday's meeting is a way for the community to give feedback on a host of options before any definitive action is taken.

"This is to allow our consultant to get input to complete the master plan for the green space around the entire lake," Schaad said at a December 2023 council meeting.

Marysville Councilman Stuart Gilchrist stressed during that December meeting that the workshop was a way for the public to have its voice heard before any final plans on the green space are made.

"This is an opportunity for the public to come and speak to us before we complete the plan and not after," Gilchrist said.