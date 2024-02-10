City seeking residents passionate about shaping El Paso’s future

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents who are passionate about shaping El Paso’s future are encouraged to apply to serve on a new City of El Paso’s working group and ambassador program for urban planning, the city announced in a news release.

The city is officially launching Envision El Paso, an update to the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Said plan guides how communities should prioritize resources and future planning efforts that will affect things such as land use, infrastructure and community needs, according to the news release.

Key guiding themes for the plan update include equity, travel mode choice, housing affordability and fiscally responsible policies, according to the news release.

“Public engagement is essential to developing an effective comprehensive plan that reflects community needs and wants, which is why it’s so important that we involve our residents and businesses in this effort. We want visionary community leaders to weave their voices into the fabric of El Paso’s future,” said Capital Improvement Department Assistant Director Alex Hoffman. “Together, we can build a city that reflects the diverse aspirations of its people, where every voice resonates in our community’s growth.”

The city is looking for dynamic and community-oriented individuals to apply to its Envision Working Group and Envision Ambassador Program:

Envision Working Group

This group will be responsible for working with the city’s planning team and their consultant to provide diverse perspectives and feedback regarding the Comprehensive Plan Update.

This group will also be comprised of a mix of El Paso City Council-appointed leaders and resident leaders from each district.

Resident leaders should be able to commit to a total of six two-hour meetings with the consultant team throughout the duration of the project, which will last approximately 18 months.

For more details on applicant qualifications, visit https://www.elev8ep.com/envision-working-group.

The deadline to apply for this group is March 1. Selected applicants will be contacted for an interview.

Envision Ambassador Program

This program will support community outreach and engagement initiatives for updates to the Comprehensive Plan.

As a vital link between city government and its residents, engagement ambassadors will play a key role in fostering collaboration, gathering input, and ensuring that the updated Comprehensive Plan reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of the El Paso community.

Ambassadors will receive a stipend and must commit to a four-hour training session and 25 hours throughout the project (approximately five hours to 10 hours per month, depending on activations).

Examples of duties include conducting one-on-one interviews and attending pop-up and intercept events and neighborhood/civic group meetings.

For more details on applicant qualifications, visit https://www.elev8ep.com/envision-ambassador.

The deadline to apply for the Envision Ambassador Program is March. Selected applicants will be contacted for an interview.

For more information about the Envision Working Group and Envision Ambassador Program, visit https://www.elev8ep.com/envision-el-paso.

