City seeks Akron residents' feedback on police chief search at Thursday town hall meeting

Akron residents have an opportunity this week to provide feedback during the city's search for a new police chief.

Mayor Shammas Malik will lead a town hall meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the auditorium of the Garfield Community Center at 1326 Brown St.

Residents who attend will be invited to fill out a community survey asking what they'd like to see from a new police chief and from the department. A significant portion of the meeting will be dedicated to a question and answer session.

For those who cannot attend in person, the event will be livestreamed through the city’s YouTube channel available here: https://t.ly/Vn_a8

Residents also can fill out the community survey online at the below links or at any of the city’s community centers, a list of which can be found here: https://t.ly/ScyvJ

Take the survey here: https://t.ly/NxxbM

In Spanish: https://t.ly/yTzM4

In Arabic: https://t.ly/DWCRa

In Nepali: https://t.ly/vMIsE

Speakers and guests for the event include Mayor Malik, Chief of Strategy Nanette Pitt, Ohio Senator Vernon Sykes, retired Akron Police Department Capt. Sylvia Trundle and transition co-chair Robert DeJournett, senior pastor at St. Ashworth Temple.

“Community engagement and transparency will be cornerstones to everything we do as a city government,” Malik said. “This town hall and the community surveys are just a first step in receiving input and feedback from our residents regarding the type of leader they’d like to see at the Akron Police Department. I invite everyone to join us and lend their voice to the conversation."

Contact reporter Derek Kreider at DKreider@Gannett.com or 330-541-9413

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron seeks feedback on police chief search at Thursday forum