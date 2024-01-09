City seeks Akron residents' feedback on police chief search at Thursday town hall meeting

Derek Kreider, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron residents have an opportunity this week to provide feedback during the city's search for a new police chief.

Mayor Shammas Malik will lead a town hall meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the auditorium of the Garfield Community Center at 1326 Brown St.

Residents who attend will be invited to fill out a community survey asking what they'd like to see from a new police chief and from the department. A significant portion of the meeting will be dedicated to a question and answer session.

For those who cannot attend in person, the event will be livestreamed through the city’s YouTube channel available here: https://t.ly/Vn_a8

Residents also can fill out the community survey online at the below links or at any of the city’s community centers, a list of which can be found here: https://t.ly/ScyvJ

Take the survey here: https://t.ly/NxxbM

In Spanish: https://t.ly/yTzM4

In Arabic: https://t.ly/DWCRa

In Nepali: https://t.ly/vMIsE

Speakers and guests for the event include Mayor Malik, Chief of Strategy Nanette Pitt, Ohio Senator Vernon Sykes, retired Akron Police Department Capt. Sylvia Trundle and transition co-chair Robert DeJournett, senior pastor at St. Ashworth Temple.

“Community engagement and transparency will be cornerstones to everything we do as a city government,” Malik said. “This town hall and the community surveys are just a first step in receiving input and feedback from our residents regarding the type of leader they’d like to see at the Akron Police Department. I invite everyone to join us and lend their voice to the conversation."

