City seeks bids for northwest parcels, may donate one for affordable homes

Dec. 20—Santa Fe residents could soon see affordable housing options in an unusual part of town — the northwest side.

The city is seeking proposals from developers for the purchase of seven parcels totaling nearly 230 acres in the Las Estrellas community off N.M. 599 and Ridgetop Road, with one 19-acre parcel set aside for homes offered at below-market rates.

The seven tracts combined, valued at $5 million and comprising 228.5 acres, would be the largest mixed-use development in northern Santa Fe.

The process has been years in the making.

City Councilors Michael Garcia and Renee Villarreal and Mayor Alan Webber sponsored a resolution for development of the city-owned land that was approved nearly a year ago. The measure sets aside a tract known as 6A to be donated or sold to a developer at below-market value for construction of affordable homes; the remaining lots are to be sold in a bid process giving preference to local companies.

The resolution followed a failed attempt in 2021 by former Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler to mandate preference for local developers, which did not pass due to other councilors' concerns.

Tract 6A is on the west side of Ridgetop Road, Villarreal said.

Development of Las Estrellas, also known as Las Estrellas at Santa Fe Estates, is guided by a master plan the city adopted in 2005 that includes requirements for senior housing, recreation and open space, and commercial sites such as retail and office space.

The city placed an ad in Wednesday's edition of The New Mexican announcing it was accepting bids for the market-rate housing tracts "at the heart of Northern New Mexico's fast-growing science and technology corridor."

The city also issued a news release this week describing the development as "serving the busy Albuquerque-Santa Fe-Los Alamos corridor."

City senior adviser Bernie Toon said officials are eager for the developments to get underway.

"We would really like, obviously, to get this project moving as quickly as we can," he said.

Toon, who joined the city in mid-September, said he wasn't sure why the the bid process started only this month following approval of a resolution back in January. The time frame for construction will depend on what kind of bids the city receives for the land, he added.

On Dec. 12 the city released a "request for qualifications" from developers interested in creating affordable housing on tract 6A, with a submission deadline of Jan. 15. The city will consider a discounted price or even donating the parcel "to the right developer," the release states.

A feasibility study on 6A, submitted to the city Dec. 1, found a maximum of 86 housing units could be built there under city regulations. The tract would be ideal for multifamily housing, the study said.

An invitation for bids on the other tracts was issued Monday, with a Jan. 22 deadline for submissions. The city will hold a news conference to discuss the property Dec. 27.

Toon said the relatively short window of time should be enough time for bidders to turn in applications.

"We wanted to see what we could get on bids right out of the box so we can hopefully get the project moving," he said.

Garcia said he was disappointed the preference for local developers was not mentioned in the city's news release announcing it was seeking bids.

"This is something I believe we need to ensure everyone interested in bidding is well aware of," he said.

Toon said the local preference is an important component, "but it's not going to stop us from going with somebody outside the city if nobody in the city is interested."

Under the resolution, the local preference will give bidders up to a 6% advantage on their applications if they have had a city of Santa Fe or Santa Fe County business license for the past three years and if they have a resident business certificate from the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department.

Garcia said he believes the process of seeking developers for Las Estrellas parcels is an example of the city practicing due diligence to ensure its resources are being used to their maximum benefit; he hopes a similar process will take place as plans move forward for redevelopment of the city-owned midtown campus.

"At the end of the day these are public assets," Garcia said. "Ensuring they provide the most benefit to the public [as] possible is the desired outcome."