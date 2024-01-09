City seeks CDBG Citizen Advisory Committee members

The city of Hagerstown is seeking five members of the community to serve on the CDBG Citizen Advisory Committee for a two-year term beginning in early 2024.

The CDBG Citizen Advisory Committee reviews applications for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for nonprofit public services and recommends allocations to the mayor and council based on the following: CDBG guidelines, local planning priorities and budget, and public service guidelines for selection.

Applicants should have interest in community development and knowledge of local community development needs with experience in community engagement.

Representation from the following groups are desired:

One member of a Neighborhoods 1st Leadership Team or the faith community

One low-to-moderate income resident

Three members of the population at large

Eligible applicants must be a resident of the city of Hagerstown and not have a conflict of interest with any organizations either seeking or receiving CDBG funding.

The Public Service Review Committee will meet once or twice annually between February and March. Specific dates and times will be arranged after the committee is formed.

Interested persons should contact the Department of Community and Economic Development at DCED@hagerstownmd.org or mjoe@hagerstownmd.org for an application.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 26.

