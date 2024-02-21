City seeks commissioners who will decide Santa Fe mayor's salary

Feb. 20—Santa Feans have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to apply to become a member of the city's Independent Salary Commission, which will set the pay for the city's next full-time mayor.

The commission was formed after city voters approved a charter change turning the position of mayor from a part-time to a full-time role. Previously appointed by the mayor, commission members are now selected by the Ethics and Campaign Review Board to avoid conflicts of interest.

To qualify, applicants must live in Santa Fe. The categories are:

* A member of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce.

* A representative of a neighborhood association.

* A representative of a community organization.

* A current or retired attorney or judge.

* A representative of the human resources industry or an employment consultant.

* A current or retired chief executive officer.

* An at-large member.

The commission is scheduled to meet several times this spring with the goal of setting a salary in April, according to a city news release, well in advance of next year's mayoral election.

Mayor Alan Webber's second term on the dais expires at the end of 2025. Neither he or any other residents have yet to officially announce plans to run in the term. There are no term limits on the position.

Applicants may submit a letter of interest and a résumé through the city's PrimeGov Committee Portal at santafe.primegov.com/public/committees.