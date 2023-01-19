City sees uptick in drug-related crimes

Jan. 19—Drug-related crimes increased slightly in the city in 2022, with officers issuing more charges related to methamphetamine and marijuana crimes, and incidents related to fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

According to statistics OPD Maj. Mike Staples presented to the Alliance for a Drug-Free Owensboro-Daviess County earlier this week, OPD officers responded to nearly 500 crimes related to methamphetamine last year. Those numbers included 110 offenses of trafficking in meth and 362 offenses of possession of meth.

Meanwhile last year, the Daviess County Sheriff's Office worked just under 100 methamphetamine-related cases, including 22 cases of meth trafficking.

"Meth is still the king of Daviess County" in terms of the most prevalent illegal drug, Sheriff Brad Youngman said.

OPD's 473 charges for methamphetamine-related crimes is up compared to 2022 when OPD issued 386 meth-related charges, Staples told Alliance board members.

OPD worked 20 criminal offenses related to fentanyl last year. Staples said the fentanyl issue is not as severe in Owensboro as in other Kentucky communities.

"I think a big part of that is we are actively involved in working those investigations," Staples told the Alliance board.

According to Staples, an OPD detective is called out on every incident involving fentanyl, with a focus on tracking the synthetic opioid back to the source.

OPD worked 277 marijuana-related cases last year. Most of the cases involving methamphetamine and marijuana were for possession.

In all, OPD issued 1,576 drug-related charges last year compared to 1,483 in 2021. Those totals include charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

When asked about Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order that allows a person with a doctor's certification to possess up to 8 ounces of marijuana if he or she has one of a list of certain medical conditions, Staples said the state law on marijuana possession wasn't changed by the governor's order.

"We are going to continue to have our officers use discretion," Staples said, and that, "there are still going to be some charges."

The sheriff's office issued 91 methamphetamine-related charged last year, and 61 charges involving marijuana. Like OPD, most of those charges were for possession of meth or marijuana.

The sheriff's office worked just three offenses involving fentanyl, sheriff's office statistics say.

Youngman told Alliance board members the office has created a narcotics unit to focus on drug investigations.

"I understand addiction," Youngman said, "but I feel it's still the responsibility of law enforcement to make arrests and hold people accountable."

Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones said his office had 107 toxicology tests done on deceased individuals last year. Of those with drugs in their system, 30 had methamphetamine, 16 had fentanyl and 12 had other opiates, Jones said.

While those numbers were slightly higher than 2021, they were a dramatic increase over 2014, Jones said. That year, only two individuals tested positive for methamphetamine and none were positive for fentanyl.

All local law enforcement agencies, including school resource officers and Daviess Count Public School police officers, carry Narcan, which counteracts a opioid overdose, Youngman said. Fentanyl is stronger than heroin, and requires more doses of Narcan to stop an overdose.

"Fentanyl takes six or seven (Narcan) kits" to block an overdose, Alliance Chairwoman RonSonlyn Clark said.