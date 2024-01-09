City settles accident-related lawsuit involving fired Bellingham Police detective

The city of Bellingham has settled a civil lawsuit involving a fired Bellingham Police Department detective who rear-ended a female driver with his patrol car in July 2015.

In a unanimous decision at its Monday, Jan. 8 evening meeting, the Bellingham City Council approved a $40,000 settlement and dismissal of the lawsuit and all related claims.

“This was an auto accident, and we’re paying for the damage we did,” council member Michael Lilliquist said at the meeting.

A Bellingham woman filed a civil lawsuit Sept. 12, 2018 in Whatcom County Superior Court against the city of Bellingham and Adam (Bo) McGinty, who was employed at the time as an officer with the Bellingham Police Department.

The woman’s lawsuit accused McGinty of rear-ending her vehicle shortly before 12:30 a.m. on July 15, 2015. The woman’s suit said she was driving in Bellingham when two dogs ran onto the road in front of her vehicle.

The woman used her brakes and avoided hitting the dogs. McGinty, who was driving in a patrol car behind the woman, failed to stop and hit the woman’s vehicle, according to court records.

The woman’s lawsuit said she has suffered injuries which required medical treatment, resulting in economic loss to the woman. The woman also said she suffered lost wages and earning capacity, court records state.

McGinty was fired from the Bellingham Police Department on Aug. 18, 2023, after a three-month internal affairs investigation. He is accused of misusing public funds.

Skagit County prosecutors charged McGinty Oct. 16 in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count each of misappropriation or falsification of accounts by a public officer (a felony), official misconduct (a gross misdemeanor) and third-degree theft (a gross misdemeanor).

If convicted, McGinty faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, in addition to restitution, assessments and court costs, according to court records.

Skagit County prosecutors are handling the case due to conflicts of interest.

McGinty pleaded not guilty to the charges via Zoom on Dec. 7.