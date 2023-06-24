City settles lawsuit related to death of former professor

Jun. 23—The city of Joplin has settled its involvement in a lawsuit pertaining to a police pursuit crash that claimed the life of a retired college professor, agreeing this week to pay his family $20,000.

Robert McDermid, a 66-year-old former chairman of the psychology department at Missouri Southern State University, was killed on July 3, 2021, when a suspect fleeing a police stop at a high speed broadsided McDermid's vehicle at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Duquesne Road.

The suspect, Kenton Cowgill, 38, of Carthage, was convicted in a jury trial this month of second-degree murder and three other felony counts related to the police pursuit and resulting death of McDermid, whose wife and two sons filed wrongful death and personal injury lawsuits last year in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Cowgill, who was driving another person's vehicle at the time, was uninsured, leading to the decedent's own insurer, the Horace Mann Insurance Co., being named the defendant in the wrongful death action.

That suit was settled the same month it was filed a year ago for $400,000, with about $117,000 of the proceeds going to the Joplin law firm of Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci, who represented them in the matter.

The family filed a separate personal injury lawsuit with the court naming Brian Wenberg, the Duquesne police officer involved in the pursuit, and the cities of Duquesne and Joplin as defendants. Joplin settled with the family this week for $20,000, leaving Duquesne and Wenberg as the remaining defendants.

Joplin police Officer Mackenzie Roach made the initial contact with Cowgill in response to a call reporting a man slumped at the wheel of a running vehicle on Rex Avenue in Joplin. Roach detected signs of impairment in Cowgill's behavior once he woke him up and was preparing to place him under arrest for driving while his license was revoked when Cowgill suddenly sped off.

Wenberg, who had set up nearby in his patrol car, became the officer in closest pursuit as Cowgill turned east on Seventh Street and began weaving through traffic. The ensuing collision pinned McDermid inside his Toyota Prius with what proved to be fatal injuries.

Cowgill crawled out of the wrecked Lexus and attempted to hide a shopping bag containing about 87 grams of meth beneath the car as Wenberg and Roach arrived at the crash scene.

He was treated for injuries at Freeman Hospital West, where blood was drawn that tested negative for alcohol but positive for methamphetamine, leading to convictions for driving under the influence of the drug and drug trafficking as well as the murder count and resisting arrest.

