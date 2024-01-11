City snow plow, car involved in crash in Cleveland
If you see a snow plow, move over.
If you see a snow plow, move over.
Are you ready for the next winter storm?
Less than one month from the NBA’s annual trade deadline, there remain few marquee names involved in active discussions. But Murray has plenty of interest.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
A new reading on inflation out Thursday offers another challenge to investor expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in March.
Erick Coser and Otávio Costa Miranda moved back to Brazil in 2019 to solve a large, yet unsolved problem in Latin America. “Brazilian citizens are already some of the world's top acquirers of private CCTV systems, which is easy to notice as one walks around the streets of Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo,” Costa Miranda told TechCrunch via email. “At the same time, Brazilian cities lie amongst the ones with the lowest numbers of cameras per thousand citizens, the main key performance indicator for measuring how well-monitored a city is.”
According to forecasters, another large storm system is expected to bring a second round of snow, wind and severe thunderstorms to much of the same swath of the country affected by Tuesday's pummeling.
If you can't stand clearing snow from your driveway, this discounted electric snow shovel could be just the thing to help make the job easier.
Bankrupt EV startup Lordstown Motors could be on the hook for $45 million for violating federal securities laws. The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a claim for that amount in Lordstown Motors' Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings last week, though the startup says it is still engaged in settlement talks with the agency. If the SEC moves forward, it would be the biggest penalty for an EV startup since hydrogen trucking company Nikola settled its own case for $125 million in 2021.
The Hyundai Mobion Concept's in-wheel technology allows its wheels to turn totally perpendicular with the car allowing for a number of amazing turns.
Treat their feet for multiple seasons with this $16 tub.
Treasure Financial has laid off 14 employees, the fintech startup confirmed to TechCrunch today. The move affected some 60% to 70% of the company, according to multiple sources familiar with internal operations. Sam Strasser, founder and CEO of Treasure Financial, told TechCrunch that “a need to streamline our operations and align our workforce with our current strategic goals and financial realities” drove the decision.
In a franchise powered by superstars, the Lakers' coach is always in danger of getting run over by them.
What we know about the case, from what allegedly went down to how much jail time Rocky's facing. Plus, a crisis PR expert weighs in on the optics, including whether Rocky's love, singer and fashion mogul Rihanna, should support him at the trial.
Score a top-selling air fryer toaster oven for $50 off, a robovac for $90 off and more sweet markdowns.
Google is introducing a slew of updates to Chromecast and Android to make casting and sharing between non-Apple devices easier.
The European Union is checking whether Microsoft's investment in generative AI giant OpenAI is reviewable under the bloc's merger regulations, it said today. The development comes in the wake of the turmoil at OpenAI in late November when the then board voted to oust founder and CEO Sam Altman -- a shock move that triggered an aggressive counter maneuver by OpenAI investor Microsoft, which stepped in to say it was hiring Altman. The episode ended with the return of Altman to lead OpenAI and a new board being appointed -- a configuration that saw the departure of number of members who had voted to remove him.
Nanoleaf, the company best known for its modular wall lighting tiles, is now moving on to the outside of your house.
The durable look-alikes can hold their own through even the worst winter storms, shoppers say.
‘No more polishing my hardwood floors,' said one of over 17,000 five-star fans.
Hunter Dickinson and Kansas survived a scare with TCU on Saturday, which kicked off what is sure to be a tough Big 12 slate.