City snow plow, car involved in crash in Cleveland

TechCrunch

The European Union is checking whether Microsoft's investment in generative AI giant OpenAI is reviewable under the bloc's merger regulations, it said today. The development comes in the wake of the turmoil at OpenAI in late November when the then board voted to oust founder and CEO Sam Altman -- a shock move that triggered an aggressive counter maneuver by OpenAI investor Microsoft, which stepped in to say it was hiring Altman. The episode ended with the return of Altman to lead OpenAI and a new board being appointed -- a configuration that saw the departure of number of members who had voted to remove him.