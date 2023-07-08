City of South Fulton mayor arrested on trespassing, burglary charges

The Mayor of the City of South Fulton is facing charges after a Saturday morning arrest.

City officials say Mayor Khalid Kamau was taken into custody.

According to Fulton County Jail records, Kamau has been charged with criminal trespass and first-degree burglary.

He was booked into the jail around 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Details on what led to the charges have not been released.

City of South Fulton officials released a statement on Saturday morning saying,

“The City of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment. As the investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

