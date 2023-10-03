City to spend $3.5 million to refurbish police choppers; News 5 finds they rarely fly to fight crime
Cleveland has two police helicopters, but the News 5 Investigators have found they rarely fly to fight crime.
Cleveland has two police helicopters, but the News 5 Investigators have found they rarely fly to fight crime.
Terry Francona has managed the Cleveland Guardians since 2013.
The new term comes at a time when the court finds itself under increased scrutiny over what critics say is a pattern of ethical lapses.
The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an October 2 incident that left a woman stuck underneath a Cruise robotaxi after being hit by a human-driven vehicle. Video captured by Cruise and viewed by TechCrunch shows a robotaxi braking and then running over a pedestrian who is laying in the street after being struck by a human-driven car and launched in front of the autonomous vehicle. Cruise said the driver of the vehicle who initially hit the pedestrian fled the scene.
A vaccine for an aggressive type of breast cancer is currently in clinical trials. Here’s why this is groundbreaking and how it works.
Whether it was a slide instead of a score, a late loss of yardage or some other painful collapse, Jorge Martin has the Bad Beat breakdown to close out Week 4.
Sweater weather is officially here. The post 5 fall sweaters under $50 from Nordstrom Rack that look and feel super cozy appeared first on In The Know.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
The Cleveland Fed president said the strength of the US economy will help determine how long rates remain elevated.
Google is introducing new measures to prevent spam emails from landing in your inbox. The new measures will come with additional steps for bulks senders.
The odds of winning Wednesday’s drawing are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.
The Arc browser is "finally" launching its AI-powered features under the "Arc Max" moniker. The Browser Company is using a combination of OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and Anthropic's models to build lightweight but useful features. Arc Max can rename pinned tabs based on the page title and make them short and easy to read.
Also for the taking: CeraVe, Crocs, Bissell and Crest — starting at a fall-tastic $13.
Don't be the neighbor giving out pennies because you forgot to shop — from minis to full-sized bars, this sweet sale is irresistible.
If you own an iPhone, be sure to pack one of these magnetic mobile chargers.
Keep the peace and improve your listening experience with these top-rated TV 'phones.
The chic minimalist glasses come in a set of four with matching reusable glass straws.
Your guide to high-risk car insurance: what factors affect your risk profile and what to expect in costs.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Both MLB and MLB.TV announced historic numbers in attendance and viewership, respectively, on Monday.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.