City of Spicer requesting $5.9M in 2024 Minnesota bonding bill

Nov. 24—SPICER

— The Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee made a stop at the

Middle Fork Crow River Watershed District

in Spicer to hear the city of Spicer's request that $5.9 million be allocated in the 2024 Minnesota bonding bill to assist the city in funding approximately $12 million in infrastructure upgrades for a new housing development, as well as a lift station that will replace an aging lift station and have the capacity to serve the housing development.

"In the last 20 years, our town has grown into a booming bedroom community on the beautiful Green Lake," said Spicer Mayor Jesse Gislason when introducing the project to the committee on Nov. 8.

He noted that the

Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission

in 2022 spent about $48,000 to do a housing study for the whole county, which showed that there was a need for an additional 90 housing units in the New London and Spicer area.

The city of Spicer also spent $1.2 million on infrastructure in 2022 for the 52 acres it would like to be developed. There are approximately 42 buildable acres in the development, due to it also having protected wetlands within the total acreage. The city has acquired one lot in the development for the future lift station.

"With the help of the state, our town can continue to grow by adding more road and infrastructure improvements, as well as affordable housing to assist in decreasing the shortage of homes in the Spicer area," Gislason told the committee.

Of the $5.9 million request, $3.9 million would be used for water and sewer extensions, stormwater and road upgrades throughout the potential housing development. The remaining $2 million would be used to fund a new lift station, water, sewer and road improvements to serve the Kandiyohi County Road 8 area located in the southeast part of Spicer known as Green Lake Ridge.

The existing lift station serving that area was constructed in 1988 and is showing some age, according to city engineer Randy Sanford of

Short Elliott Hendrickson

, noting that the existing lift station is also in an area that is hard for public works to access for maintenance and repairs.

"We're kind of killing two birds with one stone here, with the lift station improvement," Sanford said. "The city has already invested in property, or acquired property, in the south side of Lake Avenue for this lift station. That will improve the access problems that public works staff have now with the existing lift station, plus then that opens up, as the mayor indicated, capacity for new development that you see on the exhibit."

The new housing development has the potential to add approximately 85 new housing units, with approximately 60 single-family homes, 10 to 12 twin homes and some apartments for workforce housing.

If the city were to receive the $5.9 million it is requesting from the state, the remainder of the project would be funded with general obligation bonds and assessments on the new homes, according to Gislason.

Minnesota Sen. Sandy Pappas asked if the city was seeking funding from the Federal Rural Development Fund, which she noted seemed very limited.

Sanford explained the city is keeping an eye on those funds, but has typically not qualified to receive them. Pappas commented, "You're not small enough?"

"The lake homes create a disparity, so the modest homes, if you look elsewhere in Spicer, get a little bit masked by what you might see along the lake," Sanford said.

Pappas also noted that bonding and assessing for the project will only increase the city's water and sewer rates. The population of the city is approximately 1,100 residents with about 570 connections to water and sewer, according to Interim City Administrator Jen Beckler. The typical current water and sewer bill for a family of four is about $148 to $162.

Many of the lake homes are not within the city limits of Spicer, and Sen. Andrew Lang, R-Olivia, commented the budget of the city of Spicer is relatively small, compared to some of the property values that surround it.

Lang also noted that Spicer is part of the regional Glacial Lakes Sanitary Sewer and Water District system, which was constructed approximately 20 years ago. The city of Spicer has also done some infrastructure work on the west side of County Road 8 to support this project, he added.

The Glacial Lakes Sanitary Sewer and Water District is owned and operated by Kandiyohi County and services the cities of Spicer, New London and Kandiyohi and Green Lake, Nest Lake, George Lake, Henderson Lake, Diamond Lake and Lake Florida.

Lang pointed out that the system is not meeting current water quality standards and will need to be upgraded at a significant cost, which will be a Kandiyohi County project.

Sanford explained that the new lift station the city of Spicer will construct is needed, because everything out of Spicer is pumped to the treatment plant — nothing flows by gravity. The new lift station will lessen the load on two other lift stations through which the sewer flows before reaching the treatment plant.