City and state collaborate on keeping Louisville roads clean. Here's how the work is split

Crews from the Clean Collaborative pick up litter in South Louisville in mid-December 2023. The organization serves the purpose of improving cleanliness efforts in Louisville. Clean Collaborative crews removed over 14,000 bags of litter, 800 tires and 4,000 other items in 2023. Dec. 14, 2023

On a cold mid-December morning, a crew of about 10 workers in bright yellow vests arrived at the intersection of Taylor and Berry boulevards to pick up and discard loose trash found along the curb and inside the roadway.

It's not uncommon to see litter or remnants of accidents along the city's streets and highways, but when a complaint comes in, this crew — employees from Louisville Public Works' Clean Collaborative — are usually the ones who clean up the surface streets drivers use every day.

Created by Metro Government in 2021, the Clean Collaborative serves the purpose of improving cleanliness efforts in Louisville. Fourteen positions in the division are funded by the city and six are paid for by the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, Public Works spokesperson Salvador Melendez said.

Crews are assigned litter cleanups throughout Louisville, from urban streets to non-interstate highways. Even highways maintained by the state, such as Shelbyville Road, are covered by the Clean Collaborative, Melendez said.

In 2023, Clean Collaborative crews removed over 14,000 bags of liter, 800 tires and 4,000 other items, Melendez said. More than 5,000 curb miles are swept by city crews each year.

Combined with state crews and contractors, they form a wide network to manage the metro's roadways.

State and local crews work together to keep Louisville roads clean

Louisville Metro employees say their roadside cleanup crews dedicate one day a week toward addressing complaints about dirty city roads.

If a resident were to call the Public Works department to say that a particular section of Taylor Boulevard is filthy, Clean Collaborative Coordinator Robert Lush said he could assign his crew a cleanup time.

"If (the complaint) comes in this week, we'll schedule it for next week," he said. "But there is a size limit on it. Sometimes we'll get complaints that say that all of Taylor Boulevard is a disaster. I can't have (the crews) do all of it in one day because you have to factor in the other complaints we're getting."

When Lush receives complaints with a broad scope, he said he tries to prioritize issues by asking the sender whether there are certain intersections or stretches of road that bother them the most.

"We'll send a crew out to that area first, and then the next time we come through, the crews would do all of Taylor Boulevard," Lush said.

Justin Domek, and Adrian Cole of the Clean Collaborative prepare to pick up litter along Taylor Boulevard in mid-December 2023. The organization serves the purpose of improving cleanliness efforts in Louisville. Clean Collaborative crews removed over 14,000 bags of litter, 800 tires and 4,000 other items in 2023. Dec. 14, 2023

For highways across the city, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet steps in to provide contractors for cleaning services as necessary, though assignments are occasionally given locally depending on the season. Cabinet spokesperson Morgan Woodrum said the contractors are hired by Opterra Solutions, a vegetation management company based in South Carolina.

While litter on interstate highways is the responsibility of the state, Louisville funds these efforts during the winter months. In 2023, the city set aside $719,000 to pay contractors for their work, Melendez said.

When the city covers the cost to have contractors clean Louisville's interstates, Lush creates daily routes and assigns them to workers.

"In December, January, February and March, we're paying for KYTC's contractor to pick up litter on the interstates," Lush said. "Then KYTC (handles the cost), usually starting April or May, and they'll do that throughout the grass-growing season."

On Kentucky's interstates, crews working for the state transportation cabinet perform trash pickups after grass is mowed.

"Recently, KYTC added a cycle of growth regulators to slow the speed at which grass grows — which has proven to be a successful and cost-effective measure," Woodrum said in a statement.

In addition to picking up litter, state crews and contractors clean highway drainage systems, Woodrum said.

What to know about Louisville's Clean Collaborative and how it works

Adrian Cole with the Clean Collaborative picks up litter along Taylor Boulevard. The organization serves the purpose of improving cleanliness efforts in Louisville. Clean Collaborative crews removed over 14,000 bags of litter, 800 tires and 4,000 other items in 2023. Dec. 14, 2023

Lush said crews clean litter year-round, typically working from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. five days a week.

"With litter, the more you can clean it up, the better," he said.

The Clean Collaborative does not work with Public Works exclusively. Other Louisville stakeholders include the Downtown Partnership, Metro Codes and Regulations, the Waste Management District and the Brightside litter cleanup program.

To submit a service request with the Clean Collaborative, visit the Metro 311 portal online or call the Public Works office at 502-574-5000.

Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@courierjournal.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Meet the people who are in charge of keeping Louisville roads clean