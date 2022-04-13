City, state, water company sue negligent apartment owners in Indianapolis

In a coordinated effort to force a negligent apartment complex owner to either sell three properties or rectify massive financial debt over $1.3 million in unpaid water bills, the city of Indianapolis, the Indiana Attorney General's office and Citizens Energy Group have filed an unprecedented coordinated legal action.

In a first-of-its kind legal strategy by the city and state in a housing case, the three entities are filing three separate lawsuits, each pursuing different claims, to maximize the leverage against JPC Affordable Housing Foundation, the negligent landlord behind some of the worst-maintained properties in Indianapolis.

IndyStar first reported Tuesday that Citizens would file a lawsuit to recoup the $1.3 million. Indianapolis also is filing to recoup money it paid toward that bill so water service would be restored. The Attorney General's Office is trying to shut down the the nonprofit status of the owners.

"Today we stand united stepping in ahead of what would otherwise be a mass eviction on a scale yet unseen in this community," Mayor Joe Hogsett said Wednesday at a news conference. "Together we will take this property owner to court three times over with the goal of securing responsible ownership for these properties.

JPC Affordable Housing Foundation is a nonprofit registered in Indiana, formerly responsible for the beleaguered Lakeside Pointe apartments, until selling it earlier this year.

Despite collecting utility payments from residents in monthly rent, JPC has failed to regularly pay the utility company since spring 2021. The accumulated $1.3 million debt led to residents at Berkley Commons and Capital Place apartments losing water for almost a day in February.

If the landlord continues to fail to pay utility bills, Citizens Energy Group could, once again, stop utility services. If the apartment complexes have no water, the health department would have to, as a matter of housing code, shut it down.

"When a building is closed, our neighbors lose their homes," Hogsett said, "As the city seeks to promote housing stability in the wake of a pandemic, these landlords instead threatened to leave tenants homeless."

The three complexes are the 544-unit Berkley Commons Apartments along Madison Avenue and East Stop 11 Road on the south side, the 324-unit Capital Place Apartments near East Hanna Avenue and Meridian Street on the south side, and the 321-unit Woods at Oak Crossing Apartments at 38th Street and West Kessler Boulevard North Drive on the west side.

Based on property records and tax filings, JPC Affordable Housing Foundation can ultimately be traced back to a multi-family apartment conglomerate in New Jersey. The conglomerate is responsible for housing violations across the nation from Akron, Ohio to Chicago to Indiana, often while enjoying tax breaks and nonprofit status.

The president, Oron Zarum, did not respond to requests for comment from IndyStar.

When asked whether Citizens Energy Group plans to disconnect water in the future, spokesperson Dan Considine said that they hope the legal action to recoup the debt and secure future utility payments will be successful, rendering disconnection unnecessary.

"Should disconnection become necessary, Citizens will provide at least 30 days of notice to the apartment owners and residents," Considine said.

Hogsett said they hope to pressure the current ownership into selling the apartments to more responsible owners, as they've already done with four other complexes. At the complexes that JPC sold to the new owner, a company called Genesis Housing Foundation, the Health Department reported improvement in conditions.

"Ultimately, our aim is to hold these property owners accountable using every available tool to keep residents in their homes and clear a path for responsible ownership," Hogsett said.

City seeks to recoup $850,000 owed by apartment owners

In February, the city paid $850,000 to Citizens Energy Group to restore water service to Berkley Commons and Capital Place apartments after the landlords had failed to make utility payments.

The city is suing the apartment owners to recoup the money.

"We can't allow people to be put in this position and we cannot allow the taxpayers to be expected to cover a landlord's negligence," Hogsett said.

He said the city does not want to set a precedent that it will pay the utility bills of negligent landlords.

The lawsuit could set a playbook for how the city can hold large, bad actor landlords accountable.

Attorney General seeks to dissolve non-profit JPC Charities

Attorney General Todd Rokita's office has authority over nonprofits that operate in Indiana. With this legal muscle, the office is filing a complaint for the dissolution of JPC Affordable Housing Foundation and JPC Charities, which are two wings of the same corporate super structure, in addition to the appointment of a receiver for the properties owned by them, and permanent removal of their directors.

The lawsuit also alleges that Aloft Management, a property manager that has operated apartments for JPC for years, is practicing without a real estate license and requests they be barred from continuing to do so.

Aloft Management did not respond to requests for comment.

The directors of JPC are Oron Zarum, Thomas Kern, Jason Cook, Tracey Hughey and Anatoliy Shir. Kern, Cook, Hughey and Shir could not be reached for comment by IndyStar.

"In their corporate charters and applications for tax exempt status, Defendants’ claim to exist to provide housing for qualified low-income residents," the complaint alleges. "Their actions, however, reveal a years-long scheme to extract profits from the backs of low-income tenants all over the country — while allowing the properties that they claim to hold in public trust to deteriorate, crumble, and burn."

The lawsuit alleges that JPC Charities has not performed the legal duties as a nonprofit and failed to address dangerous and unlawful conditions at apartment complexes on the southside and westside of Indianapolis.

The lawsuit states that JPC Charities violated the Nonprofit Organizations Act, Home Loan Practices Act, and Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.

The Attorney General requests the court to permanently bar the board of directors from serving on nonprofit boards in Indiana. It also requests the appointment of a receiver to marshal JPC Charities' corporate assets, dissolve the corporation, and distribute the assets to other legitimate nonprofit organizations with a similar corporate purpose.

The Attorney General's office has history with taking these apartment owners to court. Last summer, it filed a motion for the appointment of a receiver, who would take over management of two properties owned by JPC Charities, Lakeside Pointe and Fox Club.

The motion for appointment of a receiver was denied, but the case was resolved when the owners sold the properties to a new owner, Genesis Housing Foundation.

