City of Stillwater releases new details on longhorn carcass investigation

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — The City of Stillwater provided new details on Saturday as the investigation regarding the dead longhorn illegally dumped on the lawn of FarmHouse fraternity at Oklahoma State University continues.

According to the city, Stillwater Police are working in collaboration with Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma Agricuture Investigative Services Unit, Noble County Sheriff’s Office and the OSU Animal Science Department.

The OSU Animal Disease and Diagnostic Laboratory stated “the animal was suffering from a natural disease process” in their initial necropsy findings.

Dead longhorn found on front lawn of OSU fraternity

Final necropsy results have yet to be released, but are expected to reveal additional details about time of death, cause of death, and any evidence of animal cruelty. The City of Stillwater did not specify an anticipated release date.

Preliminary reports in the investigation indicate that members of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity have “imperative information” in connection to the longhorn. Authorities are continuing their efforts to collect information from members of Alpha Gamma Rho.

The city is asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact Stillwater Police at (405) 533-8477.

