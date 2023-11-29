City stormwater drainage plan paid by grant

Nov. 29—The federal government recently announced a second round of funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to mitigate the cost of flooding in disaster areas.

Tahlequah city officials did not apply for any of those funds, but they have received a grant to do a stormwater study.

The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program has awarded the city of Tahlequah the sum of $773,774. The city's portion of 10% of the grant funds is $81,476, for a total of $855,250.

At the Tahlequah City Council meeting on Nov. 6, City Administrator Taylor Tannehill explained the process of obtaining the grant and how Freese and Nichols, an engineering firm from Rogers, Arkansas, received the contract for the study.

"Last month [the city council] approved the award of this grant, [and] a few months prior to that, we hired this group to write the grant for us. Within that grant, it stated, 'If you get the grant, you will be given the opportunity to do the actual study," said Tannehill.

Kale Farmer, an engineer with Freese and Nichols, answered questions about the length of time needed and the scope of the project.

"The scope is first to get an inventory of the storm sewer system within the city limits of Tahlequah and identify floodplain hot spots," Farmer said at that meeting. "There are some localized drainage issues that have not been included in the [FEMA floodplain mapping]."

The period of performance of the study runs until 2026, but Farmer said the firm does not anticipate it taking longer than 15-18 months.

On Nov. 29, engineers with Freese and Nichols met with city officials Mike Underwood, Cherokee County emergency management director, Tannehill and Ryan Young, code enforcement officer.

The project consists of a citywide master drainage plan, which includes a Geographic Information System compatible database of key drainage system data. It will also review existing hydraulic and hydrologic models estimating the magnitude and severity of flood risk and assessment of floodplain reduction alternatives.

Along with these elements, the firm will identify and prioritize flood hazards in select areas of the city to be used in the development of a drainage capital improvement plan. The plan will also include an assessment of funding opportunities to design mitigation alternatives to implement the drainage plan, said Greg Simmons, certified floodplain manager with Freese and Nichols.

Native Plains, a survey company, is already out working, and Tannehill said residents are welcome to call the city if they have any concerns.

Farmer, who is responsible for the day-to-day lead on the project, said at least two in-person public meetings are planned to inform residents of their progress, and two in-person appearances at council meetings.

"Once we get through this initial stage of data collection, we want to have a public open house to talk about the areas the city has identified and identify any additional areas throughout the city where people are having issues with roadway or structure flooding," Farmer said.

What's next

The initial plan for the first public input meeting is early in January. The city will announce when and where those meetings will be held.