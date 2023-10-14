City struggling to fill beds at Safe Stay Community
County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy said the city is doing a "slow rollout" of the Safe Stay tiny homes to not "overwhelm the system." Out of 125 beds, only 65 are currently being used.
County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy said the city is doing a "slow rollout" of the Safe Stay tiny homes to not "overwhelm the system." Out of 125 beds, only 65 are currently being used.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
At least 50% of women have reported painful sex at six weeks after delivery. Here's what causes it and what can help.
Trezor, a hardware crypto wallet company, debuted two new products this week at the Bitcoin Amsterdam conference -- and we got to take a first look at them. The new crypto wallet is designed specifically for new digital asset entrants with a focus on “maximum safety and ease of use,” Matěj Žák, CEO of Trezor, said to TechCrunch. Hardware crypto wallets are one of -- if not the -- safest ways to store your digital assets, because they’re typically not connected to the internet, inhibiting the risk of an online attack.
He was released on a $1,000 bond by a district court judge.
The cooling, moisture-wicking bedding is 'ridiculously soft' — and ridiculously affordable.
Valve says an anti-lag feature in AMD graphics cards tricks the anti-cheat system into banning otherwise innocent players.
Volteras aims to be the connective tissue between electric vehicles and everything they might touch — from chargers and home batteries to energy retailers and mapping apps. While flying under the radar for three years, the London-based startup tells TechCrunch that it has raised about $2.9 million and hooked up with some big partners. "It's really difficult to get data from electric vehicles and the surrounding ecosystem," Volteras founder and CEO Peter Wilson said in a call with TechCrunch.
The Psyche mission will arrive at the metallic asteroid — also known as an M-type asteroid, and it’s the largest in the solar system — in 2029 and study it in orbit for about two years.
The buzziest trend in menopausal wellness is weed. Here's what experts have to say about it.
"SAY LESS IM RUNNING BEFORE THEY SELL OUT."
See ya, mosquitoes and gnats. Catch the Katchy on sale — nearly 57,000 Amazon shoppers are bugging out over this thing.
In the year since President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act, there has been significant attention paid to this landmark legislation to rebuild the U.S’ semiconductor industry. There is another category of semiconductors that is at risk of being forgotten: memory chips. Since the invention of the first commercially viable “dynamic random-access memory” (DRAM) in the early 1970s, memory has been one of the key enablers of modern computing systems, helping drive the overall semiconductor industry.
Save a wild 70% on access to the popular warehouse right now.
Check out these elusive deals I found on Safavieh, Loloi, NuLoom and more — save up to 80%.
CD Projekt Red says it worked with Respeecher to recreate the voice of actor Miłogost Reczek, who voiced Viktor Vektor in the Polish version of Cyberpunk 2077, for the Phantom Liberty DLC after he died in 2021.
Here's how the Fed's pause on raising interest rates would affect savings products, various types of loans and credit cards.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and more.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
With the long introductory periods they offer today, balance transfer credit cards can play a major role in your journey to becoming debt-free. Here's how to find the best balance transfer credit card for you.
The biggest acquisition in gaming history and one of the largest in the tech industry is finally complete. A year and a half after the deal was announced, Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.