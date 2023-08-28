City Tacos owner talks about community support ahead of Taste of East Village
The owner of City Tacos spoke to ABC 10News about the success of his restaurants and the importance of the community ahead of the Taste of East Village.
Earlier this month HashiCorp announced that it was changing the open source license it uses for Terraform and its other developer tools. The change triggered an uproar in the open source community. On Friday, a splinter group announced it was developing an open source fork of Terraform, and officially launched the OpenTF project.
An Idaho diesel tuner was recently fined $1 million for selling emission defeat devices, which bypass critical federal regulations on how the powertrains perform.
The week ahead will bring a reading on inflation and several labor data points as the Fed's path forward remains in focus.
What do you do when too much imagination leads to too many project cars and too little adventure? Get to work.
'I don't see hair anywhere,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
Nikon, Coach, Yamaha, Schwinn: A comprehensive guide to what they really want — and what they didn't know they needed.
The 12-hour time difference from Eastern Standard Time to the Philippines has created its own set of challenges.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Miley Cyrus opens up about her feud with Sinéad O'Connor, dedicates a song to the late singer during TV special.
Rolex is expanding its retail footprint by acquiring Bucherer, one of Europe’s largest watch retailers and owner of the Tourneau chain here in the US.
Even if the stats can't measure it, Astros coaches and pitchers rave about what Martín Maldonado brings to every start
With a big-budget space exploration game debuting in days, indie spacefaring mainstay No Man's Sky continues to deepen its own world with no signs of slowing down. No Man's Sky is one of gaming's biggest unlikely success stories: After launching as a widespread letdown, the team at Hello Games dedicated themselves to steadily enriching the game's interstellar setting with free updates over the course of the last seven years.
The new owner of Subway already has a lot on its plate.
Spears is reportedly floating the money for her estranged husband to live in one of the most luxurious apartment buildings in L.A.
NASA has published the first maps from its new space-based pollution instrument, TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution). Although you won’t be shocked to learn it reveals higher pollution rates in metropolitan areas, the tool can help scientists better study North American air quality on an hourly basis. “Neighborhoods and communities across the country will benefit from TEMPO’s game-changing data for decades to come,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a press release today.
Google Cloud's annual Next event is happening in San Francisco next week (and we'll be on the ground to cover all of the announcements), but ahead of the event, Google Cloud today put a spotlight on its partner ecosystem. It's no secret that in its early days, Google's cloud efforts were somewhat hindered by its inexperience in working with large enterprises and the consultancies, professional service firms and partners they rely on. In a blog post today, Google puts its focus on its AI and data services partners like Confluent, DataRobot, MongoDB, Redis, DataStax, Elastic and Neo4j.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — save over 70% right now.
Hustle Fund is an early-stage-focused venture firm built by former 500 Startups partners Elizabeth Yin and Eric Bahn, which closed its third fund, with $46.1 million in capital commitments, last September. In 2021, the firm came out of stealth with Angel Squad, which was formed with the goal of making angel investing more accessible to more people. Via Angel Squad, Hustle Fund has aimed to build an inclusive investor community, make minimum check sizes low and accessible (think as little as $1,000), provide “angel education,” and give investors a way to invest in startups alongside Hustle Fund.