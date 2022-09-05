City Talk: Recession fears? With jobs aplenty and more on the way, Savannah is resilient

This is the City Talk column by Bill Dawers, a longtime contributor to the Savannah Morning News.

Despite concerns about an economic downturn that might already be underway, the Georgia Department of Labor’s latest numbers suggest sustained job growth in almost all sectors in the Savannah area.

If the U.S. economy has entered a sustained slowdown or even recession as I still suspect, the impacts will eventually be seen in the employment numbers, which are a lagging indicator of economic conditions. The Savannah area job market is certainly not immune from national trends, but it seems likelier by the day that local employment will remain strong for the foreseeable future, no matter what happens nationally.

Previously: Savannah rent prices are sky high. In visit to Garden City, Warnock champions Senate bill

And: City Talk: Residents should be asking hard questions about shifting aldermanic districts

The Savannah metro area (Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties) added about 800 payroll jobs (a 10% increase) in the sector that includes construction during the past year, according to the estimates for July. Even faster growth is in the offing.

The high demand for housing in the area virtually assures that residential development will continue at a steady pace, and hiring is already underway for construction of the new Hyundai manufacturing plant on the Bryan County megasite just off I-16. The first phase of hiring was relatively modest, but many more construction jobs will be in the pipeline as Hyundai prepares for an ambitious 2025 opening.

Workers will presumably move into the area to fill some of those construction jobs, which will create even more demand for residential construction.

Manufacturing employment in the metro area increased by a robust 5% to 18,900 between July 2021 and July 2022, but consider that Hyundai will eventually hire more than 8,000 total employees and almost certainly will draw other manufacturers to the area.

Story continues

At the moment, manufacturing employment is considerably lower than payroll employment in three broad sectors that have more than 27,000 jobs each – professional and business services, education and health services, and leisure and hospitality.

Diners order lunch alfresco at Savannah's City Market. Savannah businesses continue to face a labor shortage even as the U.S. economic outlook remains uncertain.

But manufacturing will probably close some of that gap in the next few years. Employment in the sector might soon outpace government employment, which was estimated at 23,500 for July.

All in all, the Savannah metro area had more than 200,000 payroll jobs in July, a 4.2% increase from a year earlier. Savannah’s job growth was comparable to the gains in Macon and Columbus. The Atlanta and Athens metro areas saw even faster growth during the past year.

Bill Dawers, City Talk columnist

The latest estimates also show that leisure and hospitality employment in the Savannah metro area in July was higher than in July 2019, the year before the pandemic.

Savannahians should still be concerned about the over-reliance on tourism in the downtown economy, but the tight job market has clearly put upward pressure on wages. Competition from other sectors like construction and manufacturing will probably contribute to to permanent gains for service sector workers.

Obviously, myriad challenges lie ahead for the local economy, especially with so many struggling areas and so many people still living in poverty, but the labor market looks pretty solid for this Labor Day.

Contact Dawers via @billdawers on Twitter and CityTalkSavannah@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah's robust job market likely to help weather economic downturn