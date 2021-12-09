New City teenager pleads guilty in car crash that killed Clarkstown North student

A New City teenager has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with a three-car crash that killed a 16-year-old boy and seriously injured a 17-year-old girl earlier this year.

Alan Mendoza, 18, pleaded guilty to that felony charge before Rockland County Court Judge Kevin F. Russo on Tuesday. Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh said Mendoza is expected to be sentenced to 1-and-a-third to 4 years in state prison on May 26, 2022.

Mendoza was accused of driving a Mitsubishi Lancer and striking two other vehicles after crossing over a double yellow line near 256 Congers Road shortly before 11 the night of May 6, 2021. He then crashed his car into a tree. Walsh said Mendoza was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Clarkstown police responded to a fatal three-car crash on Congers Road in New City on May 6, 2021. The crash killed Vladyslav Hvalyk, a 16-year-old junior at Clarkstown North High School.

Vladyslav Hvalyk, 16, was a passenger in Mendoza's car and died as a result of the crash. Another passenger, 17, was seriously injured.

All three teenagers were students at Clarkstown North High School.

The crash was investigated by the Clarkstown police and the case is being prosecuted by Executive Assistant District Attorney Mike Dugandzic and Supervising Assistant District Attorney Stefanie Schera.

