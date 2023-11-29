City of Topeka expected to contract with interim manager Nienstedt to stay through May 31

Topeka's mayor and city council are expected next week to approve a contract extending interim city manager Richard U. Nienstedt's time in office, said city communications director Gretchen Spiker.

Nienstedt expects to stay in that job for up to six more months, or until a long-term city manager is named, she said.

The proposed contract calls for Nienstedt to be paid $2,000 a week, the same he is now.

The contract would extend until May 31 the time period in which Nienstedt is to serve, while giving both sides the option of ending it before that. The contract says its purpose is "continuing Nienstedt's employment, until such time a permanent City Manager commences employment."

The vote on the contract is scheduled to take place Dec. 5, the 169th anniversary of the city of Topeka's being founded on Dec. 5, 1854.

What are the mayor and interim city manager saying?

Nienstedt is doing a wonderful job as interim city manager, and the mayor and council feel "thrilled" that he will stay on while they search for a long-term city manager, said Mayor Mike Padilla.

“Serving Topeka has been an honor and I’m pleased to be able to extend my time as interim citymanager,” said Nienstedt, 71. “I look forward to continuing to support the great work of our employees and work with our governing body on important policy decisions to positively impact our residents.”

The city is also negotiating amendments to the contract the mayor and council approved Sept. 5 calling for the city to pay $140 an hour to Keller, Texas-based Strategic Government Resources to search for the interim city manager city officials thought then would be needed to replace Nienstedt, Spiker said.

The city now plans to have SGR conduct the search for a long-term city manager, she said.

The contract OK'd Sept. 5 called for SGR to be paid upon selection of a replacement interim city manager.

"To date, the city hasn’t been charged," Spiker said.

What brought Nienstedt to Topeka?

Topeka's mayor and council voted June 6 to hire Nienstedt as acting city manager after voting earlier that evening to grant a leave of absence to then-city manager Stephen Wade.

The mayor and council then voted 10-0 on July 11 to fire Wade while hiring Nienstedt as interim city manager.

Wade was "fired for cause due to his inappropriate relationship with a subordinate," the city said in a statement released by Spiker on Nov. 17.

Nienstedt retired May 31 as city manager of Ottawa, a position he had held since 2007. He'd previously been city manager of the Kansas cities of Fort Scott, Concordia, Stockton, Maize and North Newton.

