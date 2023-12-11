City, townships ready for early in-person voting

Dec. 10—TRAVERSE CITY — Early in-person voting is coming soon to Traverse City and area townships.

The first opportunity will be prior to the Feb. 27 presidential primary, with early in-person voting starting on Feb. 17, according to the Michigan Secretary of State.

City commissioners recently agreed the lower level in the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave., should be the site for nine days of early, in-person voting for all city voters ahead of each election.

Benjamin Marentette, Traverse City clerk, said it'll start on the second Saturday before each election and wrap by the Sunday before the election.

Voters who get absentee ballots can turn them in to the same place during that time, Marentette said.

This new option follows voters amending the state constitution in 2022 to add the right to early, in-person voting. Marentette said that amendment only requires it for state and federal elections.

"Our intention is to provide it for all elections, including local ones, so that there's clarity and people aren't guessing when they're allowed to vote through early (in-person) voting," he said.

Voters in Acme, East Bay, Peninsula, Whitewater and Union townships can vote early and in person at East Bay Township Hall, 1965 N Three Mile Road on state and federal elections, township documents show.

East Bay trustees in September approved using the township headquarters as a host site for early voting for these nearby townships.

Green Lake, Grant, Long Lake and Mayfield township voters can vote early and in person for state and federal elections at Green Lake Township Hall, 9394 Tenth St., Interlochen, according to an intergovernmental agreement the townships approved.

Blair and Garfield townships will each use their own sites for early in-person voting.