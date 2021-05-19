'City in transition': New York vies to turn page on pandemic

JENNIFER PELTZ
·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a year after coronavirus shutdowns sent “the city that never sleeps” into a fitful slumber, New York could be wide awake again this summer.

Starting Wednesday, vaccinated New Yorkers could shed their masks in most situations, and restaurants, stores, gyms and many other businesses could go back to full capacity if they ascertain that all patrons have been inoculated.

Subways resumed running round-the-clock this week. Midnight curfews for bars and restaurants will be gone by month's end. Broadway tickets are on sale again, though the curtain won't rise on any shows until September.

Officials say now is New York's moment to shake off the image of a city brought to its knees by the virus last spring — a recovery poignantly rendered on the latest cover of The New Yorker magazine. It shows a giant door part-open to the city skyline, letting in a ray of light.

Is the Big Apple back to its old, brash self?

“Maybe 75%. ... It’s definitely coming back to life,” said Mark Kumar, 24, a personal trainer.

But Ameen Deen, 63, said: “A full sense of normalcy is not going to come any time soon. There's far too many deaths. There's too much suffering. There's too much inequality."

Last spring, the biggest city in America was also the nation's deadliest coronavirus hotspot, the site of over 21,000 deaths in just two months. Black and Hispanic patients have died at markedly higher rates than whites and Asian Americans.

Hospitals overflowed with patients and corpses. Refrigerated trailers served as temporary morgues, and tents were set up in Central Park as a COVID-19 ward. New York's hectic streets fell quiet, save for ambulance sirens and nightly bursts of cheering from apartment windows for health care workers.

After a year of ebbs, surges, reopenings and closings, the city hopes vaccinations are turning the tide for good. About 48% of residents have had at least one dose so far. Deaths have amounted to about two dozen a day in recent weeks, and new cases and hospitalizations have plummeted from a wintertime wave.

Large swaths of the country and world are also moving toward normal after a crisis blamed for 3.4 million deaths globally, including more than 587,000 in the U.S.

Las Vegas casinos are returning to 100% capacity and no social distancing requirements. Disneyland in California opened up late last month after being shuttered for more than 400 days. Massachusetts this week announced that all virus restrictions will expire Memorial Day weekend.

Summer music festivals like Lollapalooza are back on, the Indy 500 is bracing for more than 100,000 fans, and the federal government says fully vaccinated adults no longer need to wear masks.

France opened back up on Wednesday as well, with the Eiffel Tower, Parisian cafes and cinemas and the Louvre bringing back visitors for the first time in months.

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared it the “summer of New York City.”

As the mask requirement eased statewide Wednesday, businesses grappled with enforcing different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Fitness studio chain SLT planned to start checking vaccine cards Thursday to determine who could work out unmasked.

Still, founder Amanda Freeman applauded the change — "The only complicated part of this is that it’s complicated,” she said.

Some people bared their faces on the city's streets, while others still wore masks.

City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams urged people to keep masking up, at least indoors.

“We don’t want to put people who haven’t yet received the vaccine in a position where they could become stigmatized or pressured for not wearing a mask,” he said.

There are other signs New York is regaining its bustle. Some 80,000 city employees returned to their offices at least part time this month; others already were working in person.

Subway and commuter rail ridership is averaging about 40% of normal after plunging to 10% last spring, when the subway system began closing for several hours overnight for the first time in its more than 115-year history.

Shakeem Brown, an artist and delivery person who works late in Manhattan, spent up to three hours a night commuting back to his Queens apartment before 24/7 service resumed Monday. Brown, 26, said it's “refreshing” to see things opening up.

At e's Bar on Manhattan's Upper West Side, “we feel the energy” of social life ramping up, co-owner Erin Bellard said. “People are so excited to be out.”

Still, receipts at the bar and grill have been down about 35% because of pandemic restrictions on hours and capacity, she said. The impending end of the midnight curfew will give the bar two more crucial hours, and the owners are considering whether to regain full capacity by requiring vaccinations.

From other vantage points, “normal” looks farther off.

The sidewalks and skyscrapers of midtown Manhattan, for instance, are still noticeably empty. Big corporate employers largely aren't looking to bring more workers back until fall, and only if they feel it's safe, said Kathryn Wylde, CEO of the Partnership for New York City, a major employers group.

“Shutting down was easy. Reopening is hard," Wylde said. "All the employers say that there still is fear and some resistance to coming back.”

Besides virus fears, companies and workers are wondering about safety, she said.

Crime in the city has become a growing source of concern, but it's a complicated picture. Murders, shootings, felony assaults and auto thefts rose in the first four months of this year compared with the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, but robberies and grand larcenies fell. So did crime in the transit system, probably because of the drop in ridership.

Brandon Goldgrub returned to his midtown office in July, but just in the last few weeks, he has noticed the sidewalks seem a bit crowded again.

“Now I feel it's a lot more normal,” said Goldgrub, 30, a property manager.

Visiting from Tallahassee, Florida, Jessica Souva looked around midtown and felt hopeful about the city where she used to live.

“All we heard, elsewhere in the country, was that New York was a ghost town, and this doesn't feel like that,” said Souva, 47. “It feels like a city in transition.”

___

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • The CDC’s Abrupt Change to Mask Guidelines Puts People at Risk

    On April 27, 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) eased its guidelines on wearing masks outside, saying fully vaccinated people did not need masks outdoors unless they were in a crowd of strangers. While outdoor transmission can occur, especially during contact-sports, studies suggest indoor transmission is around 19 times more common than outdoor transmission. The CDC was signaling where we ought to be focusing our efforts at preventative measures: indoor settings, especially poorly ventilated spaces with lots of unmasked, unvaccinated people.

  • Biden child tax credit is sending billions to American families. It's a monumental task

    Biden's ambitious child tax credit, putting cash in families' bank accounts soon, could cut child poverty in half. But a lot has to go right on a tight deadline.

  • New York Is Reopening. Here's What That Actually Means.

    NEW YORK — New York will lift many capacity restrictions on businesses starting Wednesday, in response to the easing of the coronavirus pandemic in the region and rising vaccination rates. It is a moment state officials have billed as a major return to normalcy. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Most businesses — restaurants, stores, salons and gyms — will be able to return to 100% capacity, but only if they can still maintain 6 feet of distance between individuals or groups. The same is true for houses of worship. Vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most circumstances, but individual businesses are free to make stricter mask rules. “This is an exciting moment; this has been a dark, dark hellish year,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, after announcing the end of the mask mandate. “But that was yesterday, and we are looking at a different tomorrow.” What will immediately change? Wednesday's reopening is not a full return to normal. In many cramped New York City restaurants, the requirement to maintain 6 feet of distance between tables could mean fewer customers than under the 75% capacity that had already been allowed. In New York, the indoor social gathering limit will be set at 250, and the outdoor limit will be set at 500. What is new, however, is that these capacity rules are no longer ironclad. Restaurants will be allowed to place tables closer together to reach 100% capacity if 5-foot-tall solid partitions are placed between them, Cuomo said. And theaters and other large venues, including ballparks, are permitted to return to full capacity, instead of one-third full, if they require patrons to show proof of vaccination. The biggest change will be the end of the mask mandate. While restaurants and other businesses can make their own rules, servers, chefs and customers in theory could all be unmasked starting Wednesday if they are vaccinated. How safe is it? Despite the new guidelines, many experts still suggest wearing a mask indoors when not eating or drinking. People should maintain social distance when possible. And they should try to choose outdoors over indoors. “We have to keep reminding ourselves, we are in a good place in New York,” said Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, a public health researcher at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health. “We are almost where we were last summer,” when there were 300 new cases a day, as opposed to about 600 now, she added. “But we are not there yet.” What about at a restaurant? In choosing a restaurant, the better the airflow, the more space between tables, the more seriously a restaurant is taking cleaning and other protocols, the less the risk, health experts said. Many public health experts are not fond of the 5-foot barriers in between tables at restaurants as a substitute for social distancing. “Studies have shown that plastic barriers can actually be harmful because they block proper ventilation of that space,” said Linsey Marr, a professor of environmental engineering at Virginia Tech and an authority on airborne disease transmission. Other common-sense tips apply when choosing to eat indoors at restaurants. Avoid crowded times. Try to sit near a window. And steer clear of crowded indoor bars, which aren’t permitted yet. What should I do everywhere else? In its new guidance, the CDC has said that vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask even when breathing heavily in an indoor group exercise class. But that remains one of the most risky indoor situations in the minds of epidemiologists, particularly for the immunocompromised or unvaccinated. If you do want to exercise indoors, look for a gym that has good airflow and filtration, social distance between patrons and masks when possible, experts said. Avoid crowded times and maybe go early. Beauty salons have to continue to maintain social distancing rules between chairs. Though vaccinated salon workers and patrons can eschew masks, many salons may keep the requirement. These factors would mean that for vaccinated patrons, salons are low-risk, several epidemiologists said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Mexico rushes vaccines for teachers so schools can reopen

    Mexico mounted a final push Tuesday to get all of the country’s 3 million school teachers vaccinated so it can reopen schools, perhaps by the second half of June. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that getting kids back into classrooms was an urgent necessity, as much for their social development as anything else. “This a priority for boys and girls, for all students,” López Obrador said.

  • NY lifts mask requirements for the vaccinated, but apprehension remains

    Capacity limits have been lifted in New York as of Wednesday, and there are no more mask or social distance requirements for those who are fully vaccinated.

  • New York AG investigating Trump Organization in "criminal capacity"

    New York Attorney General Letitia James launched a civil probe into the company in 2019, but that investigation "is no longer purely civil in nature"

  • ‘Officer’ enters home with gun, Louisiana cops say. It was fake — and so was her badge

    A concerned neighbor dialed 911.

  • Blast Beat

    On the cusp of the year 2000, Colombian brothers Carly (Mateo Arias) and Mateo (Moises Arias) prepare to move to the United States for their last years of high school. Metalhead Carly has his heart set on attending the Georgia Aerospace Institute and working for NASA, while his supportive parents (Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama) seize the chance to escape the political turmoil in Colombia and chase the American Dream. At first, Mateo is the only one to express any cynicism, but when the re

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • ‘Sir, we know you are behind the desk’: Interior Secretary’s staffer caught on all fours during live TV interview

    Room Rater Twitter account gives bizarre scene 10 out of 10

  • US condemns comments on Jews by Turkish president as antisemitic

    ‘You are writing history with your bloody hands’

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Rashida Tlaib says Democrats tell her they support Palestine in secret because they’re scared of ‘intimidation’

    Progressive wing of party increasingly challenges traditional US stance towards Israel

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’

  • Coronavirus: Is the Indian variant in the US?

    What need you need to know about the ‘more transmissible’ variant of Covid in the US

  • Biden promises to keep Rashida Tlaib’s West Bank family safe after she accused him of ‘taking orders’ from Israel

    President says he is praying for congresswoman’s family as administration facing pressure to demand Israel ceasefire

  • Only half of Republican lawmakers in Congress say they’ve been vaccinated

    Marjorie Taylor Greene posts maskless selfie to ‘end the oppression’ and #FreeYourFace

  • Two police officers shot after entering home in Maryland

    Deputies were serving warrant when they were shot

  • Virginia doctor sentenced to 59 years in prison for performing unnecessary surgeries on patients

    In November of 2019, Javaid Perwaiz was charged with health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters.

  • I went to Walmart without a mask on the first day restrictions lifted, and I felt safe but self-conscious

    Going inside Walmart without a mask felt strange, but not unsafe. Nearly the entire store was masked up.