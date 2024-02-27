City tree work to resume in March

Feb. 27—Efforts to replace invasive, damaged or diseased trees on Joplin's Main Street and downtown will resume next month.

Starting the week of March 11, Joplin city government will move its beautification effort to replace trees in the 500 and 600 blocks of Joplin Avenue. Work will also be done on Fifth and Sixth streets from Main Street to Joplin Avenue. Short-term lane closures where crews are working will be necessary during this project, but access to street-front properties will still be available.

The city's public works and parks departments are working on the project with Simpson Lawn Care. One of the purposes is to remove the invasive callery pear trees and replace them with more appropriate trees, such as the Ivory Silk Japanese lilac and the fruitless Spring Snow crabapple tree that are a more compact size and better adaptable to streetscaping conditions such as growing in areas of buildings and sidewalks.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has encouraged removal of the callery pear because it is an invasive species that also has a weak structure that cannot endure winds, ice or snow.

Work initially began along Main Street from Second to Eighth streets and is also planned for Main Street from 15th Street to 32nd Street. Simpson crews will work in stages removing trees and cleaning and preparing planting wells in the sidewalks before replanting trees.

Property owners along the work zones were provided information about the project before the work started.

The project is expected to wrap up by late spring.

The work is being funded with some of the proceeds from the voter-approved use tax that included a city beautification provision.