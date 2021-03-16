‘The city is trying to dump their responsibility’: Minneapolis court denies approving $27m George Floyd settlement

Josh Marcus
·1 min read
Cortez Rice, left, of Minneapolis, sits with others in the middle of Hennepin Avenue on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn., to mourn the death of George Floyd a day before jury selection is set to begin in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in Floyd's death. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

The judge presiding over the closely watched Derek Chauvin trial pushed back on Tuesday against reports the court had quietly given city officials its blessing to give George Floyd’s family a $27 million wrongful death settlement. Mr Chauvin’s lawyers argue the timing of the settlement, which occurred amid jury selection, will prejudice the case.

“The bottom line is this is a federal lawsuit. This court was not involved,” Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill said in court on Tuesday.

“I think the city is trying to dump their responsibility back in the court where it does not belong,” he added

The Independent is reaching out to the court to confirm the details.

Stay tuned for more updates on this breaking news story.

