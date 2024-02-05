City of Tuscaloosa plans new playground, other upgrades at Kaulton Park

The City of Tuscaloosa on Friday broke ground on a project that will improve Kaulton Park in west Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa City Council members and people in the community gathered Friday at Kaulton Park to celebrate the beginning of the improvement project. City leaders say the project will bring much-needed upgrades to the neighborhood park on Pine Street.

Upgrades will include a playground, a large pavilion, public Wi-Fi, park lighting, security cameras and upgrades to the ball field.

Feb.2, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; The City of Tuscaloosa broke ground on improvements to Kaulton Park Friday. City Councilwoman Raevan Howard speaks during the ceremony.

Councilwoman Raevan Howard, who has played an instrumental role in the project, said the improvements are long overdue.

"This has been a long time coming for our community. Kaulton Park came into existence for the city of Tuscaloosa in 1972, so for almost over 50 years we did not have any major renovations or additions to this park," Howard said during Friday's ceremony.

"This is a tremendous improvement for this community," said Howard, who is serving her second term as the District 2 representative on the City Council.

Feb.2, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; The City of Tuscaloosa broke ground on improvements to Kaulton Park Friday. Mayor Walt Maddox introduces PARA executive director Brian Davis to James Smith who has lived across the street from the park for 40 years.

The project is part of Elevate Tuscaloosa, an ambitious plan adopted in 2019 and funded by a 1% sales tax increase. Elevate Tuscaloosa is designed to boost education, transportation, recreation and public safety initiatives over the next three decades.

Mayor Walt Maddox said Elevate Tuscaloosa projects, like the Kaulton Park improvements are done with members of the community in mind.

"The difference between our team and most is some people will say this a project, for us its a passion. It is a real passion to make a difference in the lives of people that we work for every day," said Maddox.

One longtime Tuscaloosa resident who is excited about the park improvements is James Smith, who has lived in the neighborhood for over 40 years.

Feb.2, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; The City of Tuscaloosa broke ground on improvements to Kaulton Park Friday.

Smith said he is happy to finally see much-needed improvements made to the park and is looking forward to more park lighting so that he and his wife can safely excecise or walk around the park at night.

"I'm very excited about this and I appreciate what the mayor's doing," said Smith.

Kaulton Park is comprised of 4 acres arranged in a unique semi-circle shape. The property was part of the original "Kaulton" planned community founded in 1912 that included Kaul Lumber Co., residential housing and commercial establishments that served the area. The site was deeded to the city in 1972 and is designated as a public park.

