City Under Siege: Witness to deadly Northwest DC shooting speaks out

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in broad daylight in a busy area of Northwest D.C., close to a business district.

Right now, Metropolitan Police say they’re looking for two men who were seen running away from the scene on 7th Street, Northwest between Kennedy and Longfellow Streets around 1:30 p.m.

One woman who had a bullet come into her apartment spoke to FOX 5 but didn’t want to show her face or use her name for fear of her safety. She was outside her apartment when the shots rang out.

"It terrified me, and I took off running," she told FOX 5.

Police arrived, she went back to her apartment, then got a knock on her door.

"It was a detective and she wanted to look at the window where the bullet hit and I was like ‘no bullet hit my window,’ it was the first floor. She was like ‘no, one hit your window too,’" she said. "And I walked over there, I was like ‘oh my gosh’. I never saw that."

Her apartment was not the only one damaged when bullets went flying. Another neighbor’s window was struck and a different neighbor’s vehicle was hit.

No bystanders were physically hurt but for this neighbor on this block, it took an emotional toll.

"It’s scary," she said. "I hear about the crime rates and you think I’m never going to be in that situation, and then it happens and you’re right there and you just hear gunfire ringing out."

D.C. police say one of the two men who ran away from the scene was wearing a gray sweatshirt. The other, a red one.

It’s just one of the latest crimes in what’s become a shockingly violent year for D.C. According to the latest data from the Metropolitan Police Department, there’s been a 38% increase in homicides this year compared to last.

"It’s not without hope, but it’s very frustrating," ANC Commissioner Carson Lucarelli said.

Lucarelli is the ANC commissioner for the area and says he hears from neighbors who want solutions. He says this particular area of Kennedy Street has seen resources, investment and improvement to make it safer.

While saddened by a loss of life Saturday, Lucarelli and neighbors hope new police leadership will work to implement new strategies to make people safe, and help them feel safe, specifically in spots where there’s a history of violence.

"I know that MPD is well aware of the challenges in this neighborhood and we do see resources here," Lucarelli said. "I would like to see more attention paid to these hotspot areas where there’s been a documented history of gun violence, loss of life."

Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything around the area of 7th Street to give them a call at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.