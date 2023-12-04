City Utilities looks to expand Stockton Lake water supply stock, secure water beyond 2060

Water from Stockton Lake discharges from a pipeline into Fellows Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Low water levels at Fellows Lake necessitated the pumping of water.

City Utilities has taken the first step to ensure it has enough water to support the Springfield area past 2060. The Board of Public Utilities approved an agreement expressing CU's intent to buy additional water in the future from Stockton Lake.

The agreement is between CU and the Southwest Missouri Joint Municipal Water Utility Commission. The commission is requesting a total of 94,750 acre-feet of water storage space in the lake to be reallocated for drinking water supply. If approved, CU would purchase a little more than 29,000 acre-feet of the allocation, according to a news release. One acre-foot is equal to almost 326,000 gallons.

The agreement is estimated to cost CU $15 million if the commission receives approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. This would be CU's third allocation from Stockton Lake, which would support the water supply during drought conditions and secure water supply for future generations.

A 30-mile pipeline has run from Stockton Lake to Fellows Lake since the early 1990s to supply water to Springfield during droughts. In 1993, CU secured a contract with the Corps to purchase a 25,0000-acre-feet allocation, followed by purchase of a second allocation in 2013. These cost a total of $12.4 million, according to the release. Currently, CU has access to a total of 50,000 acre-feet to supplement the existing water supply sources. Most recently, the Stockton Lake pumps were activated in July to address drought experienced by the region.

As previously reported in the News-Leader, last year Stockton Lake was identified as a solution to regional water supply concerns during a study by the Corps.

