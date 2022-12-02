City of Uvalde sues DA, seeking records on shooting

The city of Uvalde sued the local district attorney on Thursday for records related to her investigation into the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School earlier this year, multiple outlets reported.

The city asked the court to compel Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell to turn over investigative records and materials from law enforcement agencies about the shooting.

The petition claims that the city of Uvalde needs the records for its own investigation into law enforcement’s delayed 77-minute response to the shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead.

“The Uvalde community has waited entirely too long for answers and transparency with regard to the Robb Elementary shooting incident,” the city said in a statement, per ABC News.

Thursday’s lawsuit comes after the families of the victims filed a $27 billion class action lawsuit against the city, several law enforcement agencies and the Uvalde school district earlier this week.

The families’ lawsuit argued that the agencies “fundamentally strayed” from the established protocols for an active shooter in their response.

“In total, three hundred and seventy-six law enforcement were on hand and not one complied with the absolutely mandatory requirement that they immediately distract, isolate and neutralize the active shooter,” the lawsuit said.

