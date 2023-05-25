City View cases connected to sexual abuse allegations against coach move forward

City View head basketball coach Bobby Morris in the game against Poolville Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in City View.

Editor’s Note: If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

To learn more about how to identify signs of child abuse or neglect, click here.

Cases against seven current and former City View ISD administrators are moving forward in the Wichita County criminal justice system, court records show.

The cases are related to sexual abuse allegations against coach Bobby Morris, who took his own life this past summer.

All seven are charged with class A misdemeanor offenses that allege they did not report instances of alleged sexual abuse of students to proper authorities as required by law.

Bushong

On May 11, an "information" was filed in the Wichita County Clerk's Office for each case. An information is the charging instrument in a misdemeanor case. It is similar to an indictment in a felony case, putting a defendant on notice of the accusations against them.

In each charging instrument filed, Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie claimed the defendants were professionals who "on or about Dec. 30, 2014 . . . had reasonable cause to believe that a child had been abused or may be abused and failed to report the abuse as required by state law and continued to fail to report the abuse until on or about June 23, 2022, and this failure to report was later than the 48th hour after the professional first had reasonable cause to believe the child had been abused or may be abuse."

Carrie Allen

The seven charged are former superintendents Tony Bushong and Stephan Harris, former high school principal Daryl Frazier, former Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, counselor Cindy Leaverton and former high school Principal Raymond Weathersbee.

If convicted, each could face up to a year in county jail and a fine up to $4,000. The seven were released on $20,000 bail each after they were arrested in February.

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Former City View ISD Superintendent Steve Harris

It is up to Gillespie whether a misdemeanor case moves forward in the system. For a felony charge, an accused person has the right for the case to go before a grand jury, which could decline to hand down an indictment.

No such right exists for misdemeanors. But a DA can present those cases to a grand jury if he elects to do so. Grand juries would be overwhelmed if they had to hear all misdemeanor cases because the volume is so huge.

Wichita County has two courts-at-law to handle misdemeanors and other matters. Five of the suspects are scheduled to be arraigned June 5 in Wichita County Court-at-Law No. 2.

Weathersbee's arraignment is set for June 12. Harris waived his arraignment until time of trial and entered a not guilty plea.

After an information is flied, the county clerk's office sends a postcard to a defendant, notifying them of the date to appear in court for arraignment. Many defendants file to waive their arraignments as Harris has done, bypassing a court appearance.

The events leading to the arrests began after Morris won an award June 23, 2022. Three former students took to social media and television to claim Morris had sexually abused students. Morris took his own life June 27.

Frazier

In the wake of the criminal charges, Bushong resigned March 6. Allen was named interim superintendent although she also faces a charge. The School Board was slated to interview superintendent applicants during a meeting Wednesday.

Hawkins resigned as athletic director and head football coach on May 11, despite being given a two-year contract extension following his arrest.

In April, a former City View ISD student sued the district in federal court for "a conspiracy of silence" about Morris' alleged sexual misconduct, contending CVISD officials looked the other way while he preyed on students for years.

Former City View ISD Principal Raymond Weathersbee

What happens next with the criminal cases? Misdemeanors follow a certain track, but it can vary, depending on the wishes of the accused.

A typical misdemeanor track for Wichita County is generally:

Arraignment: A judge advises the defendant of their rights, and the defendant is expected to enter a not guilty plea. The judge can seek information about whether the defendant is mentally competent and whether they have an attorney.

Leaverton

Announcement docket: Generally, the case is next set for an announcement docket, possibly 60 to 90 days after the arraignment. A case might go on this docket two or three times. Each time gives the defendant a chance to talk to their attorney, obtain information about their case and possibly reach a plea bargain with a prosecutor. Most criminal cases are resolved through plea deals.

Pretrial hearing: This is a chance to deal with any motions ahead of a trial and hash out other legal issues.

Trial: This can be before a jury or solely before a judge. If a defendant says assertively early on that they are not guilty and want a trial, then a judge can expediate the process.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: City View cases related to sex abuse allegations moving forward