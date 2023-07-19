City View defendants to claim statute of limitations on charges has expired

Four City View ISD defendants accused of failing to report suspected sexual abuse of students appeared in court Wednesday, setting the stage for a claim that the statute of limitation in the charges against them has expired.

Former City View ISD Superintendent Anthony Bushong, former high school principals Daryl Frazier and Raymond Weathersbee, and former Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins made perfunctory appearances in Wichita County Court At-Law No. 2.

Attorney James Rasmussen, who represents Hawkins, said the next step in the legal process will be a hearing for the defendants before county court at-law Judge Greg King to determine whether the cases against the four and three other City View administrators should move forward.

“We contend the statute of limitations on the charges has expired,” Rasmussen said.

He said if King agrees, that should be the end of the cases against the seven current or former administrators.

The District Attorney’s Office contends the charges represent continuing offenses and qualify to be pursued.

The charges against all the defendants are Class A misdemeanors, punishable by up to a year in county jail and a $4,000 fine. The charges claim the administrators failed to notify authorities about allegations of sexual abuse of students as required by law.

At question are allegations that surfaced in June 2022 when basketball coach Bobby Morris was named coach of the year in a televised event.

Some former female students took to social media and television to accuse Morris of sexually abusing students. Morris took his own life a few days later.

The administrators were aware of complaints against Morris that went back to 2014 but did not tell authorities, according to allegations in court documents.

The other defendants, former Superintendent Stephan Harris, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen and counselor Cindy Leaverton, have court appearances scheduled for later in the summer.

All the defendants are free on bail.

In April, a former City View student sued the district in federal court for "a conspiracy of silence" about Morris' alleged sexual misconduct, contending CVISD officials looked the other way while he preyed on students for years.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: City View defendants to claim statute of limitations has expired