City View defendants went to court Tuesday in effort to quash charges

Defendants in the City View Independent School District failure-to-report probe turned out at the Wichita County Courthouse Tuesday with their attorneys to attempt to quash the charges against them.

The seven current or former administrators face misdemeanor charges of failing to report allegations of sexual abuse involving a coach and some female students.

Defendants and their attorneys gathered at the Wichita County Courthouse Tuesday for a hearing in advance of a trial for City View Independent School District administrators on charges they failed to report allegations of sexual abuse of students.

Ten attorneys for the state or defendants gathered for arguments before Senior Judge Jack McGaughey, who is sitting in for Court at Law No. 2 Judge Greg King, who has a conflict in the case.

Defense lawyers argue the statute of limitations on the allegations has expired. The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office contends the cases qualify under a “continuing offense” element of the law.

The seven charged are former superintendents Tony Bushong and Stephan Harris, former high school principal Daryl Frazier, former athletic director Rudy Hawkins, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, counselor Cindy Leaverton and former high school principal Raymond Weathersbee.

The allegations surfaced after City View basketball coach Bobby Morris won an award June 23, 2022. Three former students took to social media and television to claim Morris had sexually abused students. Morris committed suicide on June 27.

The DA’s office pursued charges following an investigation, claiming the defendants were professionals who had reasonable cause to believe that a child had been abused or may be abused and failed to report the abuse as required by state law. Although some allegations of possible abuse surfaced as early as 2014, prosecutors contend the administrators continued to fail to report allegations until June 2022.

Much of the argument Tuesday dealt with what the Texas Legislature intended when passing laws that pertain to statutes of limitations. The defendants’ attorneys argued for a strict interpretation of a law, which has the applicable statute running out within two years of the allegations of abuse.

The prosecution contended people who have personal knowledge of suspected abuse are required to report it immediately and professionals, such as educators, are required to report it within 48 hours. Assistant District Attorney Bryce Perry argued the strict interpretation allowed people to intentionally conceal allegations beyond the statute of limitations, in essence, running out the clock on the law.

“They have the key to their own cell in setting up the defense,” he said.

He contended the Legislature did not intend for that to happen and would not intend to put other children at risk of an unreported offender.

Jim Rasmussen, attorney for Hawkins, called that a “Buzz Lightyear” approach to try to hold people accountable for their future actions.

Allen’s lawyer, Scott Stillson, said the claim of “continuing offense” cannot be analogous to Texas statutes that, for example, apply to a person who fails to pay child support month after month.

Bushong’s attorney, Ron Poole, said the state failed to make its case in a timely manner and has turned it into a bigger matter than it is.

“They want you to equate a little misdemeanor into capital murder,” he said.

Attorneys argued that Frazier, Harris and Weathersbee had retired before the allegations came to light and should not be held accountable.

Judge McGaughey took the arguments under consideration and will rule on them at a later date.

In the wake of the criminal charges, Bushong resigned March 6. Allen was named interim superintendent although she also faced a charge. This past July the school board promoted high school/junior high principal Jesse Thomas to the permanent post of superintendent.

Hawkins resigned as athletic director and head football coach on May 11, despite being given a two-year contract extension following his arrest.

If convicted, the defendants could face a year in jail and fines up to $4,000.

In April, a former City View ISD student sued the district in federal court for "a conspiracy of silence" about Morris' alleged sexual misconduct, contending CVISD officials looked the other way while he preyed on students for years.

