City View ISD officials jailed, charged with failure to report abuse

Several current or former officials at City View ISD were jailed Wednesday on charges stemming from complaints of sexual abuse at the school district.

No caption

Those jailed were superintendent Tony Bushong, former high school principal Daryl Frazier, coach and athletic director Rudy Hawkins, assistant superintendent Carrie Allen and former counselor Cindy Leaverton.

Bushong

Allen

The charges are professional failure to report child abuse, a Class A misdemeanor which can result in up to a year in county jail and/or a fine up to $4,000. Bail was set at $20,000 each.

Leaverton

The charges follow investigations that began this past summer.

On June 27, Burkburnett police found 35-year-old City View basketball coach Johnny Morris dead in his home, victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Afterwards, some young women who are former students took to social media to say that Morris had sexually abused female students and the school district had done nothing about it.

Makayla Martin said she told school officials about what happened to her.

“I was told if they heard anything else about the situation that I would be expelled,” she said. “I sadly made the mistake of trusting my school.”

Samantha Brothers, who claims she was abused, said, “I personally went to Tony Bushong and Daryl Frazier and they told me not to speak about the incident and they would get it taken care of – and there have been so many more victims. I want it to stop now.”

Angel Rodriguez said while she was a City View student, the superintendent and high school principal questioned her about allegations that surfaced. She said she told them about friends she knew who were involved with Morris. Then she spoke directly to Superintendent Tony Bushong.

At a school board meeting in late June she confronted Bushong.

“You sat in on that meeting. You said it had never been brought to your attention, but it was. I told you everything,” she said.

Bushong said in a June 30 post on the district's Facebook page that since his tenure as superintendent began in February 2018, CVISD "has not ignored, covered up, or hidden anything."

Sam Pak, a former City View parent who interviewed the young women about the allegations on a Facebook stream, said "those girls were justified. They've been harassed, called names, but when everything was said and done they were right."

The allegations are being investigated by the Texas Rangers, Wichita Falls Police, City View ISD and the Wichita County District Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: City View ISD officials jailed