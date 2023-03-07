City View ISD superintendent resigns

Editor’s Note: If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

To learn more about how to identify signs of child abuse or neglect, click here.

The City View ISD board of trustees accepted the resignation of the district’s superintendent Anthony Bushong Monday evening.

After a three-and-a-half-hour board meeting, the group said they do not believe Bushong is guilty, but they accepted his resignation.

Bushong

Bushong and several other current and former CVISD officials were jailed in early February related to allegations that the individuals failed to report child abuse. These charges follow an investigation that began in the summer of 2022.

Arrest affidavits filed in the case claim "persistent failures to report sexual misconduct by administrators at City View ISD of multiple incidents over an 8-year span."

The affidavits say no reports of any sexual misconduct by Morris were ever made to law enforcement by City View administrators.

The superintendent’s last day will be at the end of March.

