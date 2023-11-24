City votes to withdraw foreclosure proceedings on 206 US Oval

Nov. 24—PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh has agreed to withdraw its foreclosure proceedings and cancel the tax lien on the dilapidated property at 206 US Oval for now.

The property in question is a historic building in need of repairs that the current owner has not paid taxes on in several years.

According to a 2016 Press-Republican article, Lake City Holdings LLC was named as the owner of 206 US Oval at the time.

Over the past month, city councilors have been discussing two measures that would remove this property from the tax rolls and withdraw current foreclosure proceedings. After being unable to reach an agreement on either proposal, they tabled them both twice.

In discussing it, some councilors felt agreeing to the proposals would set a bad precedent for the city's future and instead believed the city should foreclose on it and take over ownership of the property to ensure it ends up in good hands.

Others agreed.

Clinton County Historical Association President Geri Favreau told the council that she hopes whatever plans for the building do not end up including demolition.

"As a taxpayer and on behalf of CCHA, I ask whoever owns it, private or municipality, to please save it from the wrecking ball," Favreau said.

"Too many of our historic buildings ... are lost every single day."

'WE DON'T HAVE A CLEAR PATHWAY'

Before voting at their Nov. 16 meeting, several councilors made it clear they actually wanted to keep the items on the table for the foreseeable future.

Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) brought up concerns that the property may be forgotten about in the coming months as a consequence of making decisions too hastily.

"We don't have a clear pathway, we only have discussions and that to me is very tenuous at best. If we don't have a clear outline to commitment, in writing, about what we're going to do to resolve this situation, then I think the item should stay on the table until that is resolved," she said.

"...We could lose a strong opportunity by removing it from the table, voting to take it off the foreclosure list and then subsequent vote to remove the tax lien. and I think that this is, as I said, a strong reminder that we should leave it as it is until we have a clear pathway forward."

"Even though we're in talks right now, that could or could not come to fruition," Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) similarly said.

"So I believe that we should leave things as they are 'til the end of the year, next year, to see how this all pans out. There's nothing lost by waiting and making sure that this property does fall into the right hands."

Mayor Chris Rosenquest agreed with their concerns.

"I agree with everything that everybody is saying here. Nobody wants to see the building demoed; nobody wants to see the taxpayers saddled with the liability of either missing out on tax payments or back taxes, as well as being obligated for unknown hundreds of thousands of dollars in liability just to own the property and board it up and secure it and keep it safe," the mayor said.

"So again, the only thing that I'm asking from council is to provide some more time to create the plan by taking this off of the foreclosure list, as well as taking it off of the taxes so that again, we are not obligated to reimburse other taxing jurisdictions that we've had been doing for the last several years."

Despite the expressed hesitations by councilors, the two items were put to a vote at Thursday's meeting and both measures passed in a 4-3 vote.

Councilors Julie Baughn (D-Ward 1), Gibbs and Moore had voted against the two items, while Councilors Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5), as well as Mayor Rosenquest, voted for them, allowing them to pass.

While this now means the city will not foreclose and take over ownership of the property, Rosenquest made it clear this decision does not mean they can't or won't foreclose in the future, but current unknowns about New York's recently changed foreclosure process makes foreclosing a risky option right now.

"We're not saying this can never become foreclosed upon," he said, "or there's not additional action the city can take to take ownership of this property in the case that we don't have any other option..."

